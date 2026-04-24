Patriots take Illinois edge rusher Gabe Jacas 55th overall in 2026 NFL Draft

CHAMPAIGN, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 29: Gabe Jacas #17 of the Illinois Fighting Illini in action against the Western Illinois Leathernecks during the first half at Memorial Stadium on August 29, 2025 in Champaign, Illinois.

After taking a tackle in Round 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft, the Patriots traded up on Day 2 to address their other major need - edge rusher. On Friday night, the Patriots selected Illinois edge rusher Gabe Jacas 55th overall, after trading up.

Moving up from the 63rd overall pick, the Patriots sent that pick along with Picks 131 (fourth) and 202 (sixth) to the Los Angeles Chargers. This is the second time the Patriots have moved up, after going from 31 to 28 on Thursday night.

Jacas, who turns 22 next month, was a four-year starter for the Illini and team captain in 2025. Over the past two years he has 26.5 tackles for loss and 19 tackles in 25 games, plus three forced fumbles in each season.

At 6-foot-4, 260 pounds Jacas is one of the most violent edge rushers in the draft - a trait this Patriots coaching staff has highlighted a lot since being assembled last year. He was a two-time state champion wrestler at Fort Pierce Central High School in Florida, and that wrestling background shows up in his play style.

As a rusher he has heavy hands and plays with a relentless motor, delivering big hits when he gets into the backfield against the run and pass. He should only improve as his pass rush toolbox continues to develop. During the pre-draft process, Jacas met with the Patriots on a top-30 visit.

In New England, Jacas joins an edge rusher rotation highlighted by Harold Landry and free agent signing Dre’Mont Jones, with Landry working his way back from a knee injury that limited him for much of last season. 2025 UDFA Elijah Ponder projects as one of the top rotational players, with Bradyn Swinson and Jesse Luketa likely competing for depth spots. The Patriots finished last year’s regular season with 35 sacks as a team, tied for the 22nd most in the NFL.

Jacas is the first Illinois player drafted by the Patriots since they took guard Ted Karras in the sixth round in 2016. According to Pro Football Reference, he’s the 12th Illinois player ever drafted by the Patriots.