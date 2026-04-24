Patriots ‘not too worried’ about Mike Vrabel missing Day 3 of NFL Draft

Mar 13, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf discusses the teams recent free agent additions with the media at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

With Mike Vrabel set to step away from the team during Day 3 of the NFL Draft on Saturday, amid a growing controversy surrounding the Patriots head coach and former Athletic NFL insider Dianna Russini, questions immediately arose over the decision making inside New England’s war room.

Following Thursday’s first round of the NFL Draft, Patriots’ EVP of Player Personnel Eliot Wolf claimed that the team is “not too worried” about the process of making the team’s current seven selections on Saturday.

“As the work is concerned, on Saturday, not too worried about that, just as far as you know, the process that we have in place, the people that we have in place,” Wolf said.

As for who has final say on any selections made on Saturday, Wolf stated that he would be the final decision maker on any picks.

“Again, we're very confident the people we have with the process, the assistant coaches have done a tremendous job, as have the scouts, preparing for day three, and we're excited about it,” Wolf said.

Wolf acknowledged that it will feel different without Vrabel in the room, but that he feels good about the people New England have in place to support the team. Wolf also claimed that the Patriots would be able to get in contact with Vrabel if they required it.

“It's going to be different, you know, without his presence there, but we feel really good about the people that we have in place to make up for it,” Wolf said.

Vrabel, who spoke prior to the start of the NFL Draft, reiterated the sentiment of trusting the process the team has in place.

“I'm confident in the people that we have,” Vrabel said. “I'm confident in the preparation. Thankful for Eliot [Wolf, executive vice president of player personnel] and his staff that have prepared us for this night, for this weekend."

Vrabel also mentioned VP of Player Personnel Ryan Cowden, Vice President of Football Operations and Strategy John Streicher and Robert Kraft as people he would be in contact with on Saturday if the need arose.

“I’ll try to communicate with Eliot, Ryan or Stretch, Robert if that’s necessary,” Vrabel said. “I’m confident that whatever they need, I’m going to provide.”

As for what the Patriots will be missing with Vrabel reportedly going out of state to seek counseling with his family, as reported by ESPN’s Mike Reiss, Wolf pointed to potential undrafted free agents and Vrabel’s unique ability to recruit players to join his team.

“He does a nice job for us with the undrafted players,” Wolf said. “Obviously, he's a tremendous recruiter. So that's maybe something that we'll be missing.”