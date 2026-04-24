Mike Vrabel seen inside Patriots draft room during first round

Mike Vrabel and his presence around the Patriots facility during draft week has been a hot topic, but as New England sent its pick in on Thursday night, it appears the head coach was right in the center of the action.

After the Patriots traded up with the Bills to move into the 28th pick to select offensive tackle Caleb Lomu, Eliot Wolf was the first on the phone to speak to the Utah product. Vrabel followed shortly after, and appeared like his usual self.

“I’m doing great, man,” Vrabel said. “Congragulations, we’re excited to have you. I hope you’re with your family, and you’re enjoying this. We can’t wait to get you there, and give you a chance to help the football team.”

While Vrabel never said he wouldn’t be involved in the draft process, he will be missing Day 3 of the draft, which at least brought up the question about how involved he would be on Thursday and Friday.

"Like I told you before, my priorities are my family and this football team, and in that order. And there's a balance there, that I am going to create," Vrabel said. "My family needs me this weekend, and that's where I'll be. But I'm confident in the people that we have. I'm confident in the preparation. Thankful for Eliot [Wolf, executive vice president of player personnel] and his staff that have prepared us for this night, for this weekend."

Wolf and the Patriots, at least publicly, are claiming that they are not worried about Vrabel missing the draft on Saturday.

“As the work is concerned, on Saturday, not too worried about that, just as far as you know, the process that we have in place, the people that we have in place,” Wolf said.