Patriots select Notre Dame tight end Eli Raridon with 95th pick in 2026 NFL Draft

The New England Patriots addressed the tight end position with the 95th overall pick in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft, selecting Eli Raridon out of Notre Dame. Mike Giardi was first to break the news of the pick on X.

Raridon brings NFL-caliber size to New England, standing at 6-foot-6 and 245 pounds. His draft profile at NFL.com describes him as "a 'Y' tight end with the ability to play and produce on all three downs."

Raridon has a concerning injury history, which likely scared some teams off, or left him off some draft boards entirely. He tore his right ACL twice in a 10-month span in 2021 and 2022, the kind of problem that can be hard to come back from for any athlete, let alone excel at the highest level. Raridon played only 12 games over 2022 and 2023 for the Fighting Irish.

However, Raridon did ultimately bounce back in the health department, playing 12 games as a junior and 16 games as a senior. He caught a career-best 32 passes for 482 yards and no touchdowns in 2025. But that lack of production means that whoever drafted him was projecting him out, rather than relying on his college performance for their evaluation.

Here's a sampling of what NFL.com's Lance Zierlein listed as some of Raridon's strengths and weaknesses:

Strengths

- Builds enough speed to attack seams and run slot fades.

- Shows good zone awareness and finds open pockets.

- Displays desired grit and strain as an in-line blocker.

Weaknesses

- Doesn’t feature the wiggle to consistently add yards after catch.

- Average adjusting to moving linebackers as a run blocker.

Sports Hub draft expert Alex Barth wrote of Raridon in his tight ends preview: "When on the field, Raridon does a good job of separating in the short and intermediate parts of the field and makes contested catches. He's also one of the more developed blockers in this class at 6-foot-6, 245 pounds and should continue to improve in that regard once he gets into an NFL weight room. But his injury history will be something teams look at."

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The Pats are making a big bet on Raridon to stay healthy, pick up Josh McDaniels' offense, and click with quarterback Maye. His ability to make plays down the seam and against zone coverages makes him a great fit for the system, and his size and catch radius could make life easier for Maye when he pushes the ball down the field. It all comes down to bulking up and staying on the field, but in Raridon, the Patriots are hoping they landed a long-term starting tight end and legitimate weapon in the passing game.