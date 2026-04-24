It’s not about where Caleb Lomu fits on the Patriots’ offensive line. It’s where the line needs Caleb Lomu.

Offensive tackle Caleb Lomu blocking for the University of Utah during an NCAA college football game against University of Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday November 16, 2024, in Boulder, Colorado.

Another year, another offensive tackle at the top of the NFL Draft for the New England Patriots. On Thursday night, the Patriots traded up to take Utah's Caleb Lomu, selecting him at 28th overall.

This comes after the Patriots took Will Campbell fourth overall last season. Campbell was the Patriots' starting left tackle - his college position - throughout the 2025 season. Lomu was also exclusively a left tackle in college, starting at that spot for the Utes in 24 games over the last two seasons.

That leads to a logical immediate question - who moves? Will the Patriots move off of Campbell on the left side after his struggles late last year following a knee injury? Or will Lomu, whose size (6-foot-6, 313 pounds) and athletic profile projects to allow more flexibility, find himself playing elsewhere.

According to Patriots executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf, it's not about elsewhere with Lomu. More about anywhere.

"[He] played mostly on the left side, but we feel like he has the athletic ability and talent to - obviously he has to come in and earn a role somewhere, but he has the athletic ability and talent and strength and, you upside to play anywhere on the line."

"Will's the left tackle," Wolf later added. "Like I said, Caleb has some versatility. Some of the pro day workouts that he did were on the right side. So, we were we were comfortable with that. Again, he's he's very athletic, so I don't think it'll either side will be a problem for him."

That's key, with the Patriots more immediate tackle need likely coming on the right side. Morgan Moses is 35 years old, and in the final year of guaranteed money on his contract. If Lomu can develop as the next guy behind him and Campbell returns to form after the injury, the Patriots would be set for the foreseeable future at a very difficult position to add talent.

In the short term, Lomu provides needed depth as well. He can be a swing tackle backing up both Campbell and Moses until his time comes to move into the starting lineup. Wolf didn't even rule out snaps at guard, which would mean an added layer of depth behind free agent signing Alijah Vera-Tucker, who has struggled with injuries throughout his career.

"Physically and athletically, we think that that's something he could do," Wolf noted when asked about Lomu playing inside. "That's maybe one that we'll see a little bit more when he gets here, but just from a physical athletic standpoint, I don't see a reason that he couldn't."

Speaking to the media after the pick, Lomu himself had no pause when asked how he feels about potentially moving positions in the NFL.

"Feel great. I just want to play. Whatever positions open, I just want to get on the field and get out and play," Lomu replied. "I'm so excited for the opportunity. I'll play wherever. I'm coming in to play some football, the game I love. I'm able to play any position. And so, wherever the team needs me, I'm going to be able to play. Just so excited to be part of it."

Lomu shared he already got a text from Campbell shortly after the pick, and is looking forward to growing with him as they develop in the Patriots' program.

"Will Campbell already sent me a text. I haven't been able to respond yet, but, I love that," Lomu said, sharing the two don't have a prior relationship but that Campbell was the first one to text him, and that's he's followed Campbell on social media and his journey to the NFL. "Being able to come into a room - they just drafted him last year - two guys are going to be able to learn, newer guys."

"What they've got going there, especially their offense that I'll be a part of, and just a team, they're they're on the rise, and it's it's amazing," Lomu said of joining the Patriots' offense as a whole. "Drake Maye's such a talented quarterback. I'm so excited to be able to work with him every day. Being able to protect him, I'm a protector. I'm an offensive lineman. That's my job to protect that guy and I'm going to do everything that I can to protect him. Being able to go to work with him now is going to be amazing."

So, to reset that group of protectors in front of Maye, here's a look at a rough projected depth chart with Lomu in the mix heading into spring ball...

LT: Campbell, Lomu, James Hudson

LG: Vera-Tucker, Ben Brown, Lomu (?)

C: Jared Wilson, Brown

RG: Mike Onwenu, Brown, Caedan Wallace, Lomu (?)

RT: Moses, Lomu, Marcus Bryant