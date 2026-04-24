Caleb Lomu doesn’t have to be typical tough guy lineman to succeed in New England

The Patriots newest offensive tackle, Caleb Lomu, isn’t what you would necessarily call an “old-school offensive lineman.”

Lomu won’t be ripping heads off, or driving defenders into any water coolers on a regular basis. But that doesn’t mean he can’t do the job, and maybe even do it at a high-level.

Two-time Super Bowl champion David Andrews joined Zolak and Bertrand on Friday to break down how Lomu could be a good fit on the Patriots’ o-line. The former center believes that the Utah product won’t have to exert a level of toughness in order to succeed.

“I think we always use these words toughness and things like that, and I think it gets misinterpreted sometimes,” Andrews said. “I always felt like the tackles weren't your flag bearers. They can be, but they weren't your flag bearers of toughness. It's a different position. There's a lot of space. It can be more finesse. There are a lot of times they're better athletes than the guys inside.”

Andrews specifically referenced former teammate, Joe Thuney, who has experience on both the inside and outside of the line. Like Lomu, Thuney isn’t killing defenders, but he is known as one of the tougher guys on the field.

“If you watch Joe Thuney play football, it's not driving guys 10 yards off the ball and dumping them,” Andrews said. “It wasn't fighting at practice and scrapping at practice. That dude's one of the toughest dudes I've ever known. It was unbelievable, and, hell, he might be the reason teams are good when he goes there.”

Tackles don’t necessarily need to be the biggest and strongest linemen, instead most flash more athletic abilities to compete with the league’s numerous explosive edge rushers. Lomu being described as “very athletic out of his stance” corresponds to what Andrews is looking for in his tackles.

Utah also runs a more movement-based run game, preventing Lomu to show a more aggressive, powerful side of his game.

“I care more about his mental toughness,” Andrews said. “How does he approach the game? If he's dialed in, putting in all the work, anything extra, that stuff's all important.”

Wherever Lomu ends up lining up when giving the opportunity out on the field, it’s not expecting he’ll be driving guys like Will Anderson or Myles Garrett out of the endzone, but again, he doesn’t need to be that kind of player to become a valuable player.