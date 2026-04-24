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Sports Hub Underground: Do the Bruins need a shake-up for Game 4?

After a brutal night for the Bruins’ top-6 forwards and top-4 defensemen, should changes be made ahead for the next game?

Matt Dolloff/
Ty Anderson

Matt Dolloff and Ty Anderson of 98.5 The Sports Hub break down the Bruins' loss to the Buffalo Sabres in Game 3 of their playoff series in the newest Sports Hub Underground podcast. Video timestamps below.

1:08 -- The Bruins got nothing from their top-6 forwards in Game 3, and need a lot more if they want to be competitive in this series.

9:23 -- The B's could learn a thing or two from how the fourth line played.

13:36 -- Should the Bruins shake up their forward group for Game 4?

19:26 -- The Sabres are still taking too many shots at Jeremy Swayman in the crease, and the Bruins might want to try the same with Alex Lyon.

28:36 -- After a horrible night for the Hampus Lindholm-Mason Lohrei defensive pairing, is there a shake-up needed on the back end as well?

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2026 Bruins PlayoffsBoston BruinsBuffalo SabresSports Hub Underground
Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
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