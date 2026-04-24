Is Game 3 loss enough for Sturm to shake up Bruins lineup?

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – APRIL 23: David Pastrnak #88 of the Boston Bruins takes a shot against the Buffalo Sabres during the third period Game Three of the First Round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs at TD Garden on April 23, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Sabres defeat the Bruins 3-1. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The last time the Bruins were in this spot, mere days ago, first-year head coach Marco Sturm decided not to reinvent the wheel. He didn't even consider it, in fact.

Opting to stick with the same exact lineup that collapsed late and into an 0-1 hole, the Bruins rewarded their coach's trust with a series-tying win in Game 2. But now, with the Bruins once again trailing their first-round series with the Sabres following a 3-1 loss in Game 3 on Thursday, will Sturm show the same patience?

Or, better yet, can he afford to?

To be clear about one thing, being down 2-1 to the Sabres is not all that surprising. After all, the Sabres were the best team in the Atlantic and the Bruins were a wild card team. That alone tells you that this series is probably going how it should if these two teams are truly who they were over the course of the 82-game grind. If I told you a week ago that it would be 2-1 in favor of Buffalo after three games, you probably wouldn't have been shocked. It's the route traveled to this point, though, that's left Sturm frazzled enough to make one wonder if changes are in order.

See, through three games, the Bruins have yet to have more than one line going. In Game 3, the Bruins' fourth line that did its job. Everyone else? Not so much. In Game 2, the Black and Gold's second line carried the club to victory after a callout for their rather lackluster performance in Game 1. And in Game 1, it was Boston's top line with Elias Lindholm between Morgan Geekie and David Pastrnak that had all the scoring.

But it's that top line that might be the greatest cause for concern right now.

All year long, the Geekie-Lindholm-Pastrnak line has been painfully feast or famine. To the point where every 'breakthrough' feels like fool's gold. And right now, the B's simply aren't getting enough from 'em. Particularly its best player, David Pastrnak.

On the surface, this sounds insane. With five points through three games, Pastrnak is actually tied with five other players for the postseason scoring lead right now. But Pastrnak's five points in this series might be the hollowest of his playoff career.

Watching Pastrnak in Thursday's Game 3, something just felt off. He didn't have the same jump or poise, and at times he looked downright sluggish. Given the way the Bruins have leaned on him this whole season, the tank could be on empty. Or it's entirely possible that he's battling through an injury of sorts (this was something that gained some steam during the Olympics). It could even been all mental right now.

But so long as No. 88 is in the Boston lineup, the Bruins are going to lean on him. And they're going to need more outta him if they're to pull off the upset.

To put the Bruins' offensive struggles all on Pastrnak would be stupid. It's also not that simple. It never is. But here's the problem: The Bruins have often put Lindholm and/or Geekie with Pastrnak because they know that Pastrnak can elevate their game and get them going in the right direction. But what if Pastrnak is the one who needs a break from being a human elevator and needs some help himself right now?

It’s no secret that Pastrnak has been better this year when away from Geekie and Lindholm. In 348 minutes of five-on-five play with Geekie and Lindholm riding with Pastrnak, the Bruins have a minus-39 scoring chance differential and have been outscored 19-16. When Pastrnak has played without those two, Boston has a plus-6 scoring chance differential and have outscored opponents 26-15 in 377 minutes.

Now, the obvious fix would be to reunite Pastrnak with Fraser Minten and Marat Khusnutdinov. Or, at the very least, give Minten back to Pastrnak. Minten has proven to be a player that Sturm and the Bruins can trust in any and every situation. And, at the very least, it can give Pastrnak another driver to lean on.

Simply put, Pastrnak is too good not to break through in this series. And the Bruins are too talent-strapped not to win without doing anything and everything they possibly can to ensure that he has a chance of legitimately breaking through. Because right now, he may not be able to do it on his own.

Here are some other thoughts, notes, and takeaways from Game 3 in Boston...

Changes might not stop with forward swap

Apr 23, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Bruins defenseman Mason Lohrei (6) checks Sabres center Tyson Kozak (48) during Game 3 of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs at TD Garden. (Brian Fluharty/Imagn Images)

The Bruins obviously have options for a shake-up with their forward group. But they also have 'em on the backend, and that may be the next move for Sturm.

Getting pucks up and out of the zone was a struggle for the Bruins in Game 3, particularly with the Hampus Lindholm and Mason Lohrei. They just appeared to be overwhelmed by the Sabres' relentless pressure, and it was noticeable on what turned out to be the game-winning goal for Buffalo in the third period.

When the Bruins put this pairing together, the expectation from Sturm's point of view was that you were essentially putting two players together who are able to transport pucks out of their defensive zone and spark rushes the other way. Lohrei more than Lindholm in that regard, for sure, but it did not look that way in Thursday's loss. They were stuck in the mud, and it just looked like they had a tough time processing their decisions at the necessary speed for hockey this time of year.

It's enough to make you wonder about a possible switch to Henri Jokiharju.

Now, while consistency has been the issue for Jokiharju, there's no denying that the B's have typically gotten strong performances out of him when turning back to him after a lengthy stint in the press box. Jokiharju also finished the year strong by his standards, with two goals and six points over his final six appearances of the year.

Jokiharju is also a former Sabre, and while it would be a playoff debut for him, it would also be a series that may be made for his preferred style of play as a defenseman who undoubtedly looks his best when carrying the puck.

Time for Bruins to go full barbarian?

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 23: Tanner Jeannot #84 of the Bruins and Mattias Samuelsson #23 of the Sabres battle for a loose puck in Game 3 of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Bruins are clearly sick of the Sabres making contact with Jeremy Swayman.

Swayman, with a .931 save percentage through three games, is handling it about as well as you could hope. But if the officials aren't going to do anything about it, it's time for the Bruins to return the favor and crash the Buffalo crease with similar reckless abandon and without much for a whistle blow or two.

It may sound barbaric, but the Bruins aren't going to win anything by trying to suddenly become pacifists. This is a Black and Gold team that's been at its best when they've played with an intimidation factor, and has dragged teams to the river.

I also think we've hit the point where the Bruins should no longer give Buffalo the option when it comes to this obvious tactic. Hack Swayman after the whistle? Gloves are off. After a while, the Sabres are going to have to make a decision as to whether or not they want to get punched in the face again. And again. And again.

That kind of game favors the Bruins.

Everything else

Apr 23, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Sabres goaltender Alex Lyon (34) shouts at the crowd during Game 3 of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs at TD Garden. (Brian Fluharty/Imagn Images)

- Fresh off chasing Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen in Game 2, the Bruins managed just 11 five-on-five shots on the Sabres' Alex Lyon in this one. Not nearly enough. In fact, it was their lowest five-on-five output since November, and Lyon was hit with just one high-danger shot at five-on-five play. Gotta make life harder on him in Game 4.

- Interesting spot here with James Hagens. The 19-year-old scored on his own net in Game 3, and saw his shifts decrease in the third period. Do the Bruins scratch him or do they stick with him and acknowledge that this is part of the growing pains you sign up for when integrating a true first-year pro this time of year.