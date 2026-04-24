Bruins need a lot more out of their top forwards to compete with the Sabres

The Boston Bruins could learn a little something from their fourth line.

Tanner Jeannot, Sean Kuraly, and Mark Kastelic were the only Bruins forward line to finish as a net positive in shot attempts at 5-on-5, edging the Sabres 6-5 in that department (via Natural Stat Trick). The other three lines were sub-50%, a subtle sign of a top-9 forward group that didn't generate enough offensive chances in Thursday night's Game 3 loss, and isn't doing enough of it throughout the series. But the Jeannot-Kuraly-Kastelic line generally played the way the B's should be playing in general: aggressive, deep in the zone, physical along the boards, and active moving the puck into the danger areas. And they were rewarded with the Bruins' only goal of the night, when Jeannot fired it short-side past goaltender Alex Lyon on, ironically, a low-danger opportunity.

But the line popped. They had energy. They found daylight. Meanwhile, the rest of the forwards looked like they were playing in pitch-black darkness. And it's tough for any human to operate without fear in the dark.

"They were just a little bit better than us, I've got to say," head coach Marco Sturm said after the game. "I thought we were a little tight, right from the start. I could see a little bit on the power play, too. But we still were in the game and we were fine. But just those little mistakes cost us the second goal there. But other than that, it was just unfortunate, because we were excited to be at home and for some reason, like I said, we didn't play the way we did Game 1 and 2."

The Bruins' top-six forwards, in particular, aren't creating nearly enough chances and haven't finished enough of the ones they did get. Pavel Zacha had four individual scoring chances in the first period alone, and couldn't convert. The lines combined for 13 chances and 16 shots on goal, and came up empty. Five collective shot attempts at 5-on-5 for the top line of Morgan Geekie, Elias Lindholm, and David Pastrnak is an inexcusable number.

And the attempts that happened weren't much of a threat, either. Only the Kuraly line and the Zacha line even generated a high-danger chance at 5-on-5, one each. Pastrnak's line generated none and allowed one. The Bruins as a team generated one chance off the rush. But it's the danger areas where more things simply have to happen, and it won't without challenging the Sabres more in their own end.

"We have to make it a little harder (for the Sabres)," Pastrnak said. "Go to the crease, get a little bit more O-zone time, and have that O-zone possession where you log [time] and play off the shot a little bit, where you recover the puck and that's where holes open up and that's when you get more opportunities. So, definitely on the offensive end, I think we can do a much better job and make it harder for the goalie and getting more pucks to the net with people around there."

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Pastrnak has scored what feel like the emptiest five points of his playoff career to this point. The raw per-game production is there, on paper, but watch the star forward and it's clear that he isn't showing the kind of burst that this version of the Bruins needs in this series. He doesn't feel dangerous when he touches the puck. It's leading to questions of whether he's playing through a significant injury, and/or whether his lethargy is infecting the rest of the forward group.

Whatever the case, the Bruins' top guys have fizzled out in terms of both production and sheer energy. Meanwhile, the Sabres continue to whack away at Jeremy Swayman's pads for second, third, and 14th chances on the contact. If the officials aren't going to call it, and the Bruins' self-policing isn't going to make it stop, then they might as well go eye-for-an-eye. At least test Lyon, make him work more. That's what Jeannot did with his shot that somehow snuck through.

But no matter where the shots come from, the Bruins need to generate more of them. And that starts with flying the zone with more purpose. The hope is that Sturm can show them some film of the fourth line and tell his guys, "This is how we need to play."