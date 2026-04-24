3 Stars: Sabres frustrate Bruins in Game 3 comeback

The Bruins knew they needed to steal one in Buffalo to have a chance at upsetting the Sabres in their first-round showdown. Well, now Marco Sturm's club is going to need to steal another, as the Sabres wiped out the Bruins' home-ice advantage with a 3-1 win over the Bruins in Thursday's Game 3 at TD Garden.

And oddly enough, after stealing one at a rowdy KeyBank Center, it was the bright lights of Boston's own building that appeared to spook the Bruins early.

“I think, for some reason, we were a little tight right from the start," Sturm said following the loss. "It was just unfortunate, because we were really excited to be at home, but for some reason we didn’t play the way we did in Game 2.”

With the loss, the Bruins have now lost four straight home playoff games at TD Garden dating back to the second round of the 2024 postseason, when they lost all three home games to the eventual Cup champion Panthers. It's Boston's longest home playoff losing streak since a four-game run that began with a Game 7 loss to Montreal in 2014 and ran through the club's first-round series with Ottawa in 2017.

Here's a look at the 985TheSportsHub.com 3 Stars of the game...

3rd Star: Tanner Jeannot

Apr 23, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Bruins wing Tanner Jeannot (84) celebrates after scoring a goal against the Sabres in Game 3 of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs at TD Garden. (Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images)

The lone goal scorer on the Bruins' side of things, Tanner Jeannot and his linemates absolutely brought it in this contest. In fact, they were about the only non-Jeremy Swayman thing that the Black and Gold could be happy about after this loss.

It wasn't rocket science here, either. The line has this complete bulldozer impact when they're out there and pushing pace the other way, and this shift was no exception. They must've laid about four hits before Jeannot got the puck on his stick and ripped a look by the Sabres' Alex Lyon.

"They did their job," said Sturm.

The goal, by the way, was the first playoff goal of Jeannot's career.

2nd Star: Noah Östlund

Apr 23, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Sabres center Noah Ostlund (86) celebrates after scoring a goal against the Bruins in Game 3 of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs at TD Garden. (Brian Fluharty/Imagn Images)

The Bruins seemingly caught a break when Lindy Ruff announced that center Josh Norris (undisclosed injury) would not be available for Game 3. Seemingly until Noah Östlund jumped back into the lineup and showed the Sabres what he can do.

Subbing in for Norris, the 22-year-old Östlund made an immediate impact with the crafty feed to Bowen Byram for his goal, and put a bow on the Buffalo victory with an empty-net goal to give the Sabres a two-goal lead late in the third.

1st Star: Bowen Byram

Apr 23, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Sabres defenseman Bowen Byram (4) skates against Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) during Game 3 of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs. (Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images)

Maybe Sabres defenseman Bowen Byram wasn't the true star of this one. I mean, his goal doesn't happen without a slick dish from Östlund and without a help from Bruins rookie James Hagens tipping the shot through his own goalie, I admit. But it's Byram's continued pressure on the Bruins in the attacking zone that's forcing the Bruins to respect that shot and it's ultimately what got Buffalo going in this win.

And, man, did it get them going. It also took all the life out of the building, too.

Beyond the point production — Byram added an assist on the Alex Tuch game-winning goal, giving him a two-point outing — the Sabres seemed to be in complete control of the offensive pacing whenever Byram was out there.