2026 Patriots mid-draft mock draft

Oh, you thought Mock Draft season was over? Think again.

It's time for what has become an annual tradition and serves as our real final mock draft of the year - the New England Patriots mid-draft mock draft. Now that we know how the team handled the top of the draft, what's next? Time for an updated projection...

Note: This is factoring in continued reporting about an "expected AJ Brown trade to New England"

Round 1, Pick 28 (from BUF):

OT Caleb Lomu, Utah

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Patriots get:

-Pick 28

Bills get:

-Pick 31

-Pick 125 (fourth round)

This pick is, of course, already in the books. You can read more about Lomu and how he fits into the Patriots' plan on the offensive line here.

Trade!

Eric Canha-Imagn Images '

Patriots get:

-Pick 70 (3rd round)

-Pick 149 (5th round)

Browns get:

-Pick 63 (2nd round)

During his press conference after the first round, Eliot Wolf made note of the Patriots netting a pick loss in their trade up in the first round. "We like to have as many picks as we can and obviously we gave one up" Wolf said, adding "I don't know how likely that is" when asked about a potential trade-up in the second round. Instead the Patriots move back to re-add an asset. With the Browns owning picks 70 and 74 as well as 146, 148, and 149, they're a logical trade partner. This deal is modeled after a trade between the Jets and Panthers in 2024.

Round 3, Pick 70 (from CLE):

EDGE Keyron Crawford, Auburn

Troy Taormina-Imagn Images Sep 27, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) looks for an open receiver as Auburn Tigers defensive end Keyron Crawford (24) applies defensive pressure during the second quarter at Kyle Field.

The Patriots take advantage of a deep edge class to add a potential playmaker at the position after not taking one in the first round. Crawford was primarily a basketball player until his senior year of high school, but was able to get to Arkansas State before transferring to Auburn in 2024. Despite being newer to football Crawford showed an impressive football IQ and instincts for the game, as he was asked to take on a wide variety of assignments for Auburn's defense and handled them all. Last year he had 9.5 tackles for a loss with five sacks in 12 games, and was named third-team All-SEC.

At 6-foot-4, 253 pounds Crawford is a twitchy athlete who has the speed to test tackles up the field. As he gets more comfortable with the nuances of rushing and further develops his rush plan, he should only get better. The same goes for defending the run. He's a bit more of a project player, but at 22 years old there's a runway for him to take the steps he needs to take. The Patriots hosted Crawford for a 30 visit during the pre-draft process.

Round 3, Pick 95:

S Zakee Wheatley, Penn State

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Another player who was in Foxboro on a 30 visit, Wheatley is a rangy back-end safety. He's got good size at 6-foot-3, 203 pounds, and improved as a coverage player in 2025. With some experience playing near the line of scrimmage as well there's versatility to his game, but he's at his best in the deep art of the field.

With Kevin Byard on a one-year contract at 33-years-old, it would make sense for the Patriots to be looking ahead at safety. Wheatley would come in adding needed depth and play a rotational role as the third safety right away, ideally eventually developing into Craig Woodson's running mate in the starting lineup.

Round 4, Pick 131:

TE Jack Endries, Texas

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At 6-foot-4, 245 pounds Endries' game is further along as a pass catcher than as a blocker. After catching 56 passes for 623 yards in 13 games at Cal in 2024, he transferred to Texas and caught 33 passes for 346 yards and three scores last year.

Endries is a good contested catch player, often using his size and stretch to box out defenders and win the fight for the football. As a route runner he's more of a downfield threat than underneath catch-and-run option. When it comes to blocking, he's pretty boom-or-bust right now. There's flashes, but he needs to be more consistent. NFL coaching should help with that. He'd project as the Patriots second tight end behind Hunter Henry right away, with room to grow. How much his blocking improves would be a factor in dictating how big of a role he can get down the road.

Round 5, Pick 149 (from CLE):

DT Albert Regis, Texas A&M

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With their other pick from the Round 2 trade back, the Patriots further address their defensive front. It was reported during the pre-draft process that the Pats want to strengthen their defensive tackle rotation, and they do that here by taking Regis.

At 6-foot-2, 295 pounds Regis is primarily a run-stopping nose tackle. He eats blocks and is tough to move off his spot. In New England, he'd help replace the loss of Khyiris Tonga in early downs and obvious running situations.

Round 5, Pick 171:

LB Jimmy Rolder, Michigan

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During his pre-draft press conference, Wolf mentioned liking the Day 3 linebackers in this class. The fifth-round seems to be the sweet spot for this group, and the Patriots grab Rolder there.

Rolder is a bit more of an unknown with just 11 starts in his four-year college career, with all of those 11 coming last year. He made the most of his opportunities though. For a player with limited experience, he gets to where he needs to be on the field when he needs to be there and is a reliable tackler. He won't go out of his way to create a lot of plays but makes just about every play that's set up for him to make. He's be a developmental player behind Robert Spillane, while likely being able to handle a significant special teams role as well.

Round 6, Pick 191:

EDGE George Gumbs Jr., Florida

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The Patriots canceled a 30 visit with Gumbs before the draft, but they also canceled a visit with Lomu and took him anyway. Could it happen again?

Gumbs is a converted receiver who as 6-foot-4, 245 pounds is still developing as an edge rusher. That being said he's got great athleticism at 6-foot-4, 245 pounds and plays with the kind of motor you look for in Day 3 players. He'd be another developmental edge player for the Patriots, and should be able to contribute on special teams while he grows his game defensively.

Round 6, Pick 198:

P Brett Thorson, Georgia

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The latest player from the Australia punter pipeline, Thorson is the top punter and arguably the top special teamer in this draft. He's got a big leg, but can also control the ball well. To bring him in the Patriots take him in the top 200, in a similar spot to where they took kicker Andy Borregales last year.

Round 6, Pick 202:

G Fernando Carmona, Arkansas

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Coming out of the top 200, the Patriots start getting to work building up more offensive line depth. At 6-foot-4, 316 pounds Carmona is an athletic but violent blocker. After initially being recruited as a tight end he made the move to left tackle before kicking inside to left guard last year. In total he has 49 college starts, and was second-team All-SEC last year. Despite that he needs to play with more control - he was called for at least six penalties in each of the four seasons he was a starter in college, with 29 total over four years.

Trade!

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Patriots get:

-Pick 235 (7th round)

-2027 7th-round pick

Vikings get:

-Pick 212 (6th round)

The Patriots move from the end of the sixth round to the top of the seventh, adding a future asset in the process. Meanwhile, the Vikings take advantage of adjacent picks in the seventh round this year and an extra seventh next year.

Round 7, Pick 235 (from MIN):

QB Jalon Daniels, Kansas

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Both Wolf and Mike Vrabel have talked about wanting to add a "third arm" to the quarterback room. Daniels, who was in on a 30 visit, could be that guy late in the draft. A four-year starter at Kansas he's good at extending plays, throwing on the run, and has a big arm. However turnovers were a problem for him in college, and he's undersized at 6-foot, 219 pounds.

Round 7, Pick 247:

OT Enrique Cruz Jr., Kansas

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