Will Red Sox leadership ever acknowledge the real problems?

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – APRIL 22: Amed Rosario #14 of the New York Yankees is greeted at home plate after hitting a three-run home run during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on April 22, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jaiden Tripi/Getty Images)

The first step toward recovery, as the saying goes, is to acknowledge the problem. Presumably, the Red Sox know this. They just always seem to have a problem admitting it.

The latest example? Red Sox president Sam Kennedy went on the team's pre-game show on Tuesday before this week's series opener against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park. NESN host Tom Caron asked Kennedy about the team's shortage of home runs this season - the Sox rank last in the majors in home runs - and Kennedy gave the kind of answer that can't help but make you wonder whether the Red Sox understand the severity of their current plight.

"Yeah, we definitely can. There's lots of ways to score runs," Kennedy said. "That said, we've got to start hitting the ball out of the ballpark. ... I was actually talking to folks from the other side today (meaning the Yankees) and they just said that this cold weather - you're going to start seeing a lot more home runs. They had a lot of home runs last week - it was 80 degrees in New York City. Listen, let's get a little home cooking, a little warm weather and hopefully get going. But it has been frustrating."

Before we go further, the ellipsis in the aboce comment obviously indicates an omission, a detour in which Kennedy mentions Willson Contreras and Wilyer Abreu, who are among the few Red Sox players to have performed so far. As such, you can listen to the entire, unedited comment here:

Now back to Kennedy and the sorry state of the Sox:

The cole weather? Yeesh. The reason the Yankees have hit home runs and the Red Sox have not is because the Yankees have Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Ben Rice, and the Red Sox have ... who exactly? To suggest anything else is an attempt to obfuscate or divert. Even if the Red Sox had kept Alex Bregman, they'd still have a problem. Bregman was on the roster last year and the Sox finished a mediocre 15th in baseball in home runs, 27th after the All-Star break. Craig Breslow went into the offseason acknowledging that the Sox needed power - specially, right-handed - and that was before Bregman got tired of the nonsense and skipped town for Chicago.

A week ago, the Sox finished a three-game sereis in Minnesota - baseball's version of the North Pole - where they hit a grand total of two home runs. The Twins hit nine. Now the first two games of this series have been decided largely by the power of Giancarlo Stanton and last night's three-run homer by Amed Rosario, the latter of whom will never be confused with Barry Bonds.

Which brings to another point.

Last time we checked, Red Sox pitchers played their games in the same stadium where the hitters have played. The homer allowed by Ranger Suarez in the first inning last night was the 30th the Sox have served up this season, ninth-most in the major leagues. If the weather has been even remotely a factor in that total ... well ... the Boston pitching staff has been serving up more meatballs than Carbone. (For you older folks, change that to Mama Leone's.)

Come to think of itNow, if Red Sox pitchers could be the ones facing Red Sox hitters ... now that might be something to watch. Irresistable force meets immovable object. And the colder the better.