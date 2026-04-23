Vrabel statement leads to more questions than answers

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel released a statement overnight that will impact New England in the NFL Draft this weekend.

ESPN's Mike Reiss had the story, published at 12:10 a.m. on Thursday: the first day of the draft. Vrabel's statement reads: "As I said the other day, I promised my family, this organization and this team that I was going to give them the best version of me that I can possibly give them. In order to do so, I have committed to seeking counseling, starting this weekend," Vrabel said Wednesday night. "This is something that I have given a lot of thought to and is something I would advise a player to do if I was counseling them."

Vrabel continued: "I have always wanted to lead by example, and I believe this is what I have to do to be the best husband, father and coach that I possibly can be. This is not an easy thing for me to admit, but it is one that I know will make me a better person. I appreciate the support that everyone has given me and promise a stronger resolve as a result." To clarify, "starting this weekend" means that Vrabel will miss the third day of the NFL Draft. He'll be in contact with the team, but will not be in the war room this Saturday.

Vrabel Statement Reaction

Today's version of the Toucher & Hardy Show was anchored by Joe Murray, with Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald co-hosting alongside Michael Hurley. Joe made an excellent point in the show's second segment on Thursday morning: Vrabel and the Patriot's didn't have to share this information. Would fans have even known if Vrabel wasn't present for Day 3 of the NFL Draft this weekend? Not likely. Sure, the media might have sniffed it out. But the story would likely have been who the team was drafting, not "Where's the head coach?"

The clip up top has the full, instant reaction from Murray, Callahan, and Hurley. It's the story that just won't go away, so we'll continue to react and discuss as it develops. Make sure you're connected with the Sports Hub YouTube to get all the takes from Toucher & Hardy, Zo & Beetle, and Felger & Mazz. Like, subscribe, and stream the Toucher & Hardy Show live weekday mornings from 6-10. You'll have Joe Murray taking care of you for the rest of the week. Fred, Hardy, and Wallach return on Monday, April 27.