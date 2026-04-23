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Page Six reportedly contacted Vrabel on new Russini photos before counseling news

Vrabel is stepping away from the draft to seek counseling, and a new Page Six report adds possible new context.

Matt Dolloff
Maddie Meyer/Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Mike Vrabel has decided to step away from the Patriots for Day 3 of the NFL Draft to enter counseling, and a salacious new report adds possible context.

Page Six posted new photos of Vrabel and Dianna Russini at New York City's Tribeca Tavern, reportedly dated March 11, 2020. The outlet said it contacted Vrabel about the photos on Wednesday afternoon and did not get a response, but that Vrabel told ESPN hours later that he would miss Saturday's draft to seek counseling. It's unclear whether the two events are connected, but the timing is certainly striking.

The new photos escalate what Vrabel and Russini both tried to defend as innocent interactions when Page Six initially posted photos of the pair at an adult-only resort in Arizona. Vrabel and Russini appear to share a kiss as part of their time spent at the bar, which an eyewitness told Page Six was anything but innocent: "They were having a glorious time. They were [giving each other] pecks, a bunch of pecks constantly. There was nobody in there. Nobody knew who they were. I don’t even think the bartenders did."

Vrabel at the time was the head coach of the Tennessee Titans, while Russini was an ESPN beat reporter covering the team. This also happened to be at the time that Tom Brady was exploring his options as a free agent. Russini reported for ESPN four days after the photos were allegedly taken that the Titans weren't interested in signing Brady.

The Patriots did their best to control the ensuing chaos swirling around Vrabel, in the wake of Russini's resignation from The Athletic. They conducted an impromptu media appearance with Vrabel on Tuesday, in a curious last-minute change from what was expected to be a player press conference after the start of spring workouts. Vrabel gave a statement on the growing scandal on camera, then conducted an on-the-record scrum with reporters that was not allowed to be recorded.

After this latest piece from Page Six, it's clear how far and deep the Vrabel-Russini relationship really goes, and it's unclear whether there's any end in sight for the Patriots head coach.

Mike VrabelNew England PatriotsPatriots Offseason News
Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
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