Payton Tolle delivers best start of young career against Yankees

Apr 23, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Payton Tolle (70) react after striking out the side against the New York Yankees in the sixth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

The Red Sox have longed for a much needed spark to breathe any life into a season that appears to be nosediving towards the basement of the MLB.

Enter Payton Tolle.

The blazing lefty pitcher made his first MLB start of the season on Thursday against the Yankees, and delivered one of the more memorable performances for the Red Sox this year.

Tolle dazzled on the mound with his patented fastball as well as his much improved arsenal of breaking balls, tossing six innings and 11 strikeouts and giving up just one run.

The outing was the longest of his major league career after appearing in eight games in 2025. Before Thursday, Tolle’s longest start and most pitches thrown came in his debut against Pittsburgh when he threw 84 pitches in 5.1 innings of work.

Tolle started out the night on fire, striking out the first five Yankees he faced as Boston jumped out to an early 1-0 lead.

From there, the Oklahoma native cruised through the first three innings before running into some trouble in the top of the fourth. Tolle gave up a pair of singles to Amed Rosario and Ben Rice and walked Aaron Judge before locking back in.

The 23 year old would go on to strike out two, including one of three strikeouts to Giancarlo Stanton, and a fly out to get out of the jam. What was even more impressive was the pure emotional scream he unleashed when walking off the bump.

It was the type of emotion and passion that this Red Sox team has been sorely missing, but it does seem like if Tolle sticks around he can provide some juice to a dormant ball club.

Tolle had his first and only hiccup of the night in the fifth inning when he gave up a solo shot to Jazz Chisholm as New York evened the game at one.

The pitcher honed back in throughout the rest of the inning, and even came out for the sixth where he struck out Judge and Stanton to cap off the best start of his career. His fastball velocity did wane later in the game, but his breaking ball improvement was noticeable, especially on the last Stanton strikeout where he got the towering batter to bite on a sinking curveball.

In total, Tolle recorded 18 swings and misses, with eight coming from the fastball and seven coming from the cutter.

The only question left regarding Tolle is whether or not he will become a permanent fixture in Boston’s rotation, but his performance on Thursday certainly should make that decision a lot easier to make.

Boston’s decision probably relies less on his actual performance and more on Tolle’s service time, but according to MLB’s service time definition, the pitcher should be allowed to remain with the major league club for the rest of the season without it counting as a full season of service.

“A player is deemed to have reached "one year" of Major League service upon accruing 172 days in a given year. Upon reaching six years of Major League service, a player becomes eligible for free agency at the end of that season (unless he has already signed a contract extension that covers one or more of his free-agent seasons).”

With Tolle spending the first four weeks of the season in Worcester, he won’t cross the 172 day mark, meaning it won’t count as a full year of service, delaying his free agency.

Boston would go on to waste Tolle’s strong start, falling to New York 4-2 as the Yankees’ young arm, Cam Schlittler, delivered under the Fenway lights, throwing eight innings with two earned runs.