Patriots take Utah tackle Caleb Lomu 28th overall in 2026 NFL Draft

Nov 28, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Utah Utes offensive lineman Caleb Lomu (71) gets ready before the snap during the second half against the Kansas Jayhawks at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

For the second year in a row, the New England Patriots are using their top pick on an offensive tackle. On Thursday night, the Patriots took Utah tackle Caleb Lomu in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. That came after a trade-up, with the Patriots sending Pick 31 and Pick 125 (fourth round) to a divisional foe in the Buffalo Bills.

Lomu, 21, spent his three-year college career at Utah where he started the last two seasons. Those both came on the left side, but at 6-foot-6, 313 pounds he has the athleticism to play both spots in the NFL. He’s a stronger pass blocker than run blocker at this point, but bulking up in an NFL weight program should help him there.

Last season, Lomu allowed just eight pressures and no sacks in 12 games. He was named first-team All-Big 12 after the season.

In New England, Lomu should have some time to develop his game. He’ll likely slot in behind Morgan Moses on the right tackle depth chart, but gives the team a long-term option at the position with Moses 35 years old and in the final year of guaranteed money on his contract.

More immediately he offers depth at the tackle position, which the Patriots also needed. After Moses and last year’s top draft pick Will Campbell on the left side, the team’s remaining tackles are 2025 seventh-round pick Marcus Bryant, free agent signing James Hudson, and futures contract players Sebastian Gutierrez and Lorenz Metz.

This is the first time the Patriots have taken a player out of Utah since tackle Darryl Haley in 1982. Haley is the only other Utah pick the Patriots have made in franchise history according to Pro Football Reference.