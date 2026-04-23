LISTEN LIVE

Patriots release statement on Mike Vrabel missing Day 3 of NFL Draft

Thursday afternoon, the Patriots released a statement about Mike Vrabel being away for the team for Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Alex Barth
SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: Head coach Mike Vrabel of the New England Patriots addresses the media prior to Super Bowl LX at the Santa Clara Marriott on February 04, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 04: Head coach Mike Vrabel of the New England Patriots addresses the media prior to Super Bowl LX at the Santa Clara Marriott on February 04, 2026 in Santa Clara, California.

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Late Wednesday night, it was reported New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel will be away from the team on Saturday for Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft. Vrabel will be out of state with his family to attend counseling, after Page Six published photos of him and former Athletic NFL reporter Dianna Russini at an adult-only resort in Arizona.

Thursday afternoon, the Patriots released a statement about Vrabel being away for the team for Saturday's picks...

“The New England Patriots fully support Mike Vrabel’s decision to prioritize his family first, as well as his own well-being. Mike has been open with us about his commitment to being the best version of himself for his family, this team and our fans, and we respect the steps he is taking to follow through on that commitment," the statement reads. "We are confident in the leadership and communication Mike has established with our personnel staff throughout this pre-draft process. While he will not be present at the facility on Saturday, we know the draft evaluations are complete and Eliot Wolf and his personnel staff are prepared to execute our draft as planned this weekend."

It is unclear whether or not Vrabel himself will address his absence. The Patriots current media schedule, sent out Wednesday afternoon, lists "either Executive VP of Player Personnel Eliot Wolf or Head Coach Mike Vrabel" as being available for both Thursday night after Round 1 and Friday night after Round 2 and 3. Vrabel did address the media on Monday this week for the first time since the initial Page Six story.

This statement also comes a few hours after Page Six released more photos of Vrabel and Russini on Thursday afternoon. Those pictures show the two together in a New York City bar, with the story dating them to March 11, 2020. At that time, Vrabel was the head coach of the Tennessee Titans and Russini was employed by ESPN.

New England PatriotsNFL DraftPatriots Offseason News
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
Related Stories
Page Six reportedly contacted Vrabel on new Russini photos before counseling news
NFLPage Six reportedly contacted Vrabel on new Russini photos before counseling newsMatt Dolloff
SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Head coach Mike Vrabel of the New England Patriots addresses the media prior to Super Bowl LX at the Santa Clara Marriott on February 05, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
NFLMike Vrabel to miss Day 3 of NFL Draft to seek counselingMatt Dolloff
Patriots picks ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 26: A video board displays the text "THE PICK IS IN" for the New England Patriots during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&amp;T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
NFLNew NFL Draft rule favors Patriots fans as team moves back to end of Round 1Alex Barth
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect