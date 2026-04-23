Patriots release statement on Mike Vrabel missing Day 3 of NFL Draft

Late Wednesday night, it was reported New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel will be away from the team on Saturday for Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft. Vrabel will be out of state with his family to attend counseling, after Page Six published photos of him and former Athletic NFL reporter Dianna Russini at an adult-only resort in Arizona.

Thursday afternoon, the Patriots released a statement about Vrabel being away for the team for Saturday's picks...

“The New England Patriots fully support Mike Vrabel’s decision to prioritize his family first, as well as his own well-being. Mike has been open with us about his commitment to being the best version of himself for his family, this team and our fans, and we respect the steps he is taking to follow through on that commitment," the statement reads. "We are confident in the leadership and communication Mike has established with our personnel staff throughout this pre-draft process. While he will not be present at the facility on Saturday, we know the draft evaluations are complete and Eliot Wolf and his personnel staff are prepared to execute our draft as planned this weekend."

It is unclear whether or not Vrabel himself will address his absence. The Patriots current media schedule, sent out Wednesday afternoon, lists "either Executive VP of Player Personnel Eliot Wolf or Head Coach Mike Vrabel" as being available for both Thursday night after Round 1 and Friday night after Round 2 and 3. Vrabel did address the media on Monday this week for the first time since the initial Page Six story.