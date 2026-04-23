NFL Draft Tracker: Picks, analysis and highlights

Get to know the entire first night of 2026 NFL Draft results in our official tracker. Click here for the full list of picks.

The 2026 NFL Draft runs from Thursday through Saturday in Pittsburgh. Round 1 starts at 8 p.m. EST, while Day 2 (rounds 2-3) starts at 7 p.m. EST on Friday. Day 3, which includes rounds 4-7, begins at noon EST on Saturday.

The Las Vegas Raiders own the first overall pick and are widely expected to select Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the first overall pick. A whopping six teams have multiple first-round picks: the New York Jets (2 & 16), New York Giants (5 & 10), Cleveland Browns (6 & 24), Kansas City Chiefs (9 & 29), Miami Dolphins (11 & 30), and Dallas Cowboys (12 & 20). Rumors have flown about teams potentially trading up or down the board as soon as Thursday night, so buckle up for some action. We'll have it all covered here.

Read below for live pick-by-pick updates, including analysis and highlights...

Cowboys trade up, select S Caleb Downs 11th overall

Dallas made an interesting move, trading up exactly one selection with the Dolphins to take Ohio State safety Caleb Downs. The Cowboys sent picks 12, 177, and 180 to the Dolphins to secure the pick.

Arguably the best prospect in the draft regardless of position, Downs "slips" in his draft class due to the fact he's a safety. But he's the rare caliber of talent at the position that can change the fortunes of his defense by himself. The Cowboys get a fierce, smart, instinctive player that can make big plays from anywhere on the field.

Giants select OL Francis Mauigoa 10th overall

Mauigoa is 6-foot-5 with 33 1/8-inch arms, so his ceiling as a tackle may be on the right side, and there are questions about an eventual move to guard. He should be a starting-caliber player either way, with a strong package in terms of athletic traits--strength, footwork, balance. The Giants are adding a legitimate NFL lineman, even if his long-term position is up in the air.

Browns select OL Spencer Fano 9th overall

With his sub-33-inch arms, Fano may be a guard at the NFL level after playing both tackle spots at Utah. But he has excellent athleticism and technique regardless of where he lines up, and profiles as a great fit for the Browns' blocking schemes, whether they try him against speedy edge rushers or move him around inside.

Saints select WR Jordyn Tyson 8th overall

Tyson has a prototypical receiver build at 6-foot-2 and 203 pounds. He is noted for improved route-running and his hands-body control combo, which lends itself to production in the intermediate and deep areas. Tyson feels like a classic case of a "speed is overrated" wideout who can make up for a lack of it by excelling in every other area for the New Orleans offense.

Commanders select LB Sonny Styles 7th overall

A bigger inside linebacker with surprising speed, Styles has enough traits, athleticism, and intangibles to be an immediate starter for the ILB-needy Commanders. He should immediately be an asset in coverage and in situations that they need his closing speed.

Chiefs select CB Mansoor Delane 6th overall

Delane stands just under 6 feet and weighs about 187 pounds, but has the quick hands and aggression to make plays in press-man coverage, and the speed/footwork to cover down the field. Delane enters the league with immediate No. 1 corner upside for the Chiefs, who recently traded Trent McDuffie away to the Rams.

TRADE! Chiefs move up to 6th

According to multiple reports, the Kansas City Chiefs are moving up to sixth in the draft order in a trade that will include picks 9, 74, and 148.

Giants select LB Arvell Reese 5th overall

The Giants get an explosive and versatile future star for their front-seven. Reese has the ability to disrupt opposing offenses both on and off the ball, and John Harbaugh will have options on how to use him out of the gate and in the long-term.

Titans select WR Carnell Tate 4th overall

Tate is a standout prospect in a largely underwhelming receiver class. His combination of separation speed, route-running, and body control makes him dangerous on intermediate strikes and a threat for big plays every time he heads downfield. For the Titans, he should immediately slot into a top-3 role, with the upside of a true No. 1 threat for Cam Ward.

Cardinals select RB Jeremiyah Love 3rd overall

Love has a rare combination of size, speed, and agility for the running back position, and should immediately be a frontline player for the Cardinals. He can hit home runs with his wheels and contribute in the passing game as well. It's just a matter of when he puts it all together at the NFL level, that he's talked about as one of the elite backs.

Jets select DE David Bailey 2nd overall

The Jets get an edge with elite speed and short-area quickness up front, with the potential to immediately generate sacks and tackles for loss at the NFL level. He should be able to land a starting spot from Day 1.

Raiders select QB Fernando Mendoza 1st overall

The Raiders finally confirm their selection of who they hope is their new franchise quarterback. Mendoza is coming off a national championship and Heisman Trophy, so if he can top those accolades in the NFL then things are probably going great for him.

Mendoza has an NFL-caliber frame with potentially deadly accuracy outside the numbers, and he showed off his toughness and intangibles in his final season at Indiana. He may lack the high-end athleticism or arm talent to make elite plays off-schedule like Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen, but if the Raiders can put him in position to succeed, it's hard to imagine he won't win them a lot of games with his overall command of the field.

2026 NFL Draft Results: First Round