Mike Vrabel to miss Day 3 of NFL Draft to seek counseling

Mike Vrabel continues to work through personal issues off the field, and it is expected to impact the Patriots at this weekend's NFL Draft.

As reported Thursday morning by ESPN's Mike Reiss, Vrabel will be away from the Patriots on Saturday for Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft. He told Reiss that he intends to attend counseling and be with his family "outside of Massachusetts" over the weekend. He's expected to still be in contact with the team on Saturday, but expressed confidence in the front office to handle the draft without him present.

"As I said the other day, I promised my family, this organization and this team that I was going to give them the best version of me that I can possibly give them. In order to do so, I have committed to seeking counseling, starting this weekend," Vrabel told ESPN. "This is something that I have given a lot of thought to and is something I would advise a player to do if I was counseling them. I have always wanted to lead by example, and I believe this is what I have to do to be the best husband, father and coach that I possibly can be. This is not an easy thing for me to admit, but it is one that I know will make me a better person. I appreciate the support that everyone has given me and promise a stronger resolve as a result."

This news comes less than 48 hours after Vrabel addressed reporters publicly for the first time since Page Six posted photos of him at an adult-only resort with NFL reporter Dianna Russini. Vrabel acknowledged "difficult conversations with people I care about--with my family, the organization, the coaches, the players," as part of his statement to the assembled media. He had initially labeled the tone of the Page Six report "laughable" as part of his first response to the story.

The Patriots as of Thursday morning are slated to have eight picks on Day 3 of the NFL Draft, which runs from rounds 4-7. They hold the 31st, 63rd, and 95th picks in the first three rounds.

Vrabel may still speak after the conclusion of the draft on Thursday and/or Friday night. The Patriots' most recent media availability says that either Vrabel "or" executive VP of player personnel Eliot Wolf will speak after the Patriots decide on what they do with the 31st pick.