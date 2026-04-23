LISTEN LIVE

Mike Vrabel to miss Day 3 of NFL Draft to seek counseling

In a surprise twist, Vrabel is not expected to be with the Patriots on the final day of the draft, instead seeking counseling and being with his family.

Matt Dolloff
SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Head coach Mike Vrabel of the New England Patriots addresses the media prior to Super Bowl LX at the Santa Clara Marriott on February 05, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Mike Vrabel continues to work through personal issues off the field, and it is expected to impact the Patriots at this weekend's NFL Draft.

As reported Thursday morning by ESPN's Mike Reiss, Vrabel will be away from the Patriots on Saturday for Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft. He told Reiss that he intends to attend counseling and be with his family "outside of Massachusetts" over the weekend. He's expected to still be in contact with the team on Saturday, but expressed confidence in the front office to handle the draft without him present.

"As I said the other day, I promised my family, this organization and this team that I was going to give them the best version of me that I can possibly give them. In order to do so, I have committed to seeking counseling, starting this weekend," Vrabel told ESPN. "This is something that I have given a lot of thought to and is something I would advise a player to do if I was counseling them. I have always wanted to lead by example, and I believe this is what I have to do to be the best husband, father and coach that I possibly can be. This is not an easy thing for me to admit, but it is one that I know will make me a better person. I appreciate the support that everyone has given me and promise a stronger resolve as a result."

This news comes less than 48 hours after Vrabel addressed reporters publicly for the first time since Page Six posted photos of him at an adult-only resort with NFL reporter Dianna Russini. Vrabel acknowledged "difficult conversations with people I care about--with my family, the organization, the coaches, the players," as part of his statement to the assembled media. He had initially labeled the tone of the Page Six report "laughable" as part of his first response to the story.

The Patriots as of Thursday morning are slated to have eight picks on Day 3 of the NFL Draft, which runs from rounds 4-7. They hold the 31st, 63rd, and 95th picks in the first three rounds.

Vrabel may still speak after the conclusion of the draft on Thursday and/or Friday night. The Patriots' most recent media availability says that either Vrabel "or" executive VP of player personnel Eliot Wolf will speak after the Patriots decide on what they do with the 31st pick.

The Reiss report makes it seem less likely that Vrabel will make an appearance at all during the draft, but the possibility remains. However, this latest development could be an indication that for Vrabel, this is only the beginning of the story.

New England PatriotsNFL DraftPatriots Offseason News
Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
Related Stories
Patriots picks ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 26: A video board displays the text "THE PICK IS IN" for the New England Patriots during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&amp;T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
NFLNew NFL Draft rule favors Patriots fans as team moves back to back of draftAlex Barth
AUBURN, ALABAMA - NOVEMBER 29: Wide receiver Germie Bernard #5 of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks to run the ball past cornerback Jay Crawford #23 of the Auburn Tigers during the first half of play at Jordan-Hare Stadium on November 29, 2025 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)
NFLBarth’s 2026 Felger & Mazz Big Board reactions: Wide receiversAlex Barth
Patriots re-sign Jack Westover to exclusive rights free agent tender
NFLPatriots re-sign Jack Westover to exclusive rights free agent tenderColin Kennedy
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect