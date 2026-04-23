Mike Vrabel speaks publicly on plan to step away from Patriots during NFL Draft

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel confirmed publicly in a statement to reporters Thursday night in Foxboro that he'll be stepping away from the team on Saturday to be with his family, and won't be with the team for Day 3 of the NFL Draft.

“I take accountability for my actions, and the actions that caused a distraction to the people I care most about - my family, this football team, the organization, and our fans," Vrabel said. "My previous actions don’t meet the standard that I hold myself to. They don't."

"What I believe is best for the two most important things in my life - my family and this football team - is for us to take the necessary steps to work together and to give them what I told them I'd give them, which is the best version of me. And that's what we're going to do," Vrabel continued. "That's going to start, that has started, that will continue this weekend, and it will continue for however long it takes for me to give them - to complete that promise and giving them the best version of me possible. That's what's going to happen, and that's what's been happening."

"Like I told you before, my priorities are my family and this football team, and in that order. And there's a balance there, that I am going to create," Vrabel later added. "My family needs me this weekend, and that's where I'll be. But I'm confident in the people that we have. I'm confident in the preparation. Thankful for Eliot [Wolf, executive vice president of player personnel] and his staff that have prepared us for this night, for this weekend."

Vrabel has become an intense subject of public scrutiny in recent weeks, following Page Six's explosive report that included photos of him alone at an adult-only resort in Arizona with Dianna Russini, a now-former NFL reporter for The Athletic. In the days following the initial story from the New York Post, Russini resigned from The Athletic. Vrabel had stayed out of the public spotlight until Tuesday this week, when he gave a statement to reporters in an effort to address the situation without taking the focus off the 2026 NFL Draft.

In the early hours Wednesday morning, ESPN's Mike Reiss reported that would be missing Day 3 of the draft to seek counseling and be with his family. Page Six posted a new story on Vrabel and Russini later on Wednesday, including photos dated March 2020 of the two appearing to kiss at a New York City bar.

Vrabel is not currently under investigation for possible violations of the NFL's personal conduct policy. Commissioner Roger Goodell was asked about the situation at the draft, and said (via Chad Graff), "No, this is not a personal conduct policy, as we know today. It's a personal matter, and we'll leave it at that."

The words "as we know today" loom. Questions remain about whether Vrabel and Russini's relationship has at any point led to conduct that "undermines or puts at risk the integrity of the NFL, NFL clubs, or NFL personnel." Most of the violations that fall under the personal conduct policy involve criminal activity or alleged criminal activity.

The Patriots released a statement of their own earlier on Wednesday, putting their support behind Vrabel.

It's unclear whether Vrabel will be away from the team any longer than just Saturday. Vrabel did not give a direct answer when asked if he anticipates missing "any other football activities in the coming weeks."