Derrick White wins sportsmanship award

Mar 22, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) has a laugh with Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson (12) during the first half at TD Garden.

Derrick White has been named the NBA's 2025-2026 Sportsmanship Award winner.

The award is given to the player that "exemplifies the ideals of sportsmanship on the court with ethical behavior, fair play, and integrity."

For the Celtics, it is the second consecutive season where one of the team's players has received the award. Jrue Holiday won the Joe Dumars trophy last season.

Each of the 30 NBA teams submit a nominee for the award. A panel of NBA executives picks a player from each division bringing the total to six finalists. Then, the players vote from that pool.

Along with White, the other five finalists were Miami's Bam Adebayo, Indiana's T.J. McConnell, Golden State's Al Horford, San Antonio's Harrison Barnes, and Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Despite Derrick White receiving six fewer first place votes (77) than T.J. McConnell (83), White finished with a total of 2,826 points which was 260 points more than the runner up McConnell.