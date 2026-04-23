LISTEN LIVE

Bruins – Sabres Game 5 start time announced

The Boston Bruins and Buffalo Sabres have their start time for Game 5. Per NHL Public Relations, Game 5 of the Boston Bruins’ first-round playoff series against the Buffalo Sabres…

Ryan Garvin
Apr 21, 2026; Buffalo, New York, USA; The Buffalo Sabres and the Boston Bruins get into a scrum after the whistle during the third period in game two of the first round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs at KeyBank Center.

Apr 21, 2026; Buffalo, New York, USA; The Buffalo Sabres and the Boston Bruins get into a scrum after the whistle during the third period in game two of the first round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs at KeyBank Center.

The Boston Bruins and Buffalo Sabres have their start time for Game 5.

Per NHL Public Relations, Game 5 of the Boston Bruins’ first-round playoff series against the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday, April 28 at KeyBank Center will start at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The series is currently tied at 1-1.

The game will be televised on TNT, truTV and HBO MAX in the U.S. In Canada, the game will be on Sportsnet (SNE, SNO, SNP) and TVA Sports.

The game can be heard right here on 98.5 The Sports Hub.

Pregame begins at 7PM, puck drop with Ryan Johnston and Bob Beers at 7:30.

2026 Bruins PlayoffsBoston BruinsBuffalo SabresNHL
Ryan GarvinWriter
Related Stories
Apr 21, 2026; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres goaltender Alex Lyon (34) comes into the game for goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (1) during the third period against the Boston Bruins in game two of the first round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images
NHLIt sounds like a change is coming in Bruins-Sabres seriesTy Anderson
Sep 21, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins goaltender Michael DiPietro (80) makes a save during the second period against the Washington Capitals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
NHLBruins goalie Michael DiPietro picks up another AHL honorTy Anderson
Sep 29, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins defenseman Billy Sweezey (58) shoots the puck during the third period against the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
NHLBruins sign depth defenseman to extensionTy Anderson
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect