Bruins – Sabres Game 5 start time announced
The Boston Bruins and Buffalo Sabres have their start time for Game 5. Per NHL Public Relations, Game 5 of the Boston Bruins’ first-round playoff series against the Buffalo Sabres…
The Boston Bruins and Buffalo Sabres have their start time for Game 5.
Per NHL Public Relations, Game 5 of the Boston Bruins’ first-round playoff series against the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday, April 28 at KeyBank Center will start at 7:30 p.m. ET.
The series is currently tied at 1-1.
The game will be televised on TNT, truTV and HBO MAX in the U.S. In Canada, the game will be on Sportsnet (SNE, SNO, SNP) and TVA Sports.
The game can be heard right here on 98.5 The Sports Hub.
Pregame begins at 7PM, puck drop with Ryan Johnston and Bob Beers at 7:30.