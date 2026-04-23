Bruins – Sabres Game 5 start time announced

Apr 21, 2026; Buffalo, New York, USA; The Buffalo Sabres and the Boston Bruins get into a scrum after the whistle during the third period in game two of the first round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs at KeyBank Center.

The Boston Bruins and Buffalo Sabres have their start time for Game 5.

Per NHL Public Relations, Game 5 of the Boston Bruins’ first-round playoff series against the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday, April 28 at KeyBank Center will start at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The series is currently tied at 1-1.

The game will be televised on TNT, truTV and HBO MAX in the U.S. In Canada, the game will be on Sportsnet (SNE, SNO, SNP) and TVA Sports.

The game can be heard right here on 98.5 The Sports Hub.