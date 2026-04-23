Bruins fed up with Sabres’ contact on Jeremy Swayman

Apr 23, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins defenseman Mason Lohrei (6) checks Buffalo Sabres left wing Jason Zucker (17) during the second period of game three of the first round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

It's been three games of the Sabres bumping and hacking at Bruins netminder Jeremy Swayman, and Bruins head coach Marco Sturm is sick of it.

“We addressed it [and] happened again today," Sturm said following the 3-1 loss at TD Garden. "Again, that’s one way they try to [make him uncomfortable] and they’ve been doing it for three games. Just seems like they don’t get a call [for it] yet. I’m waiting, too. But it’s not in my control.”

Defenseman Nikita Zadorov and the rest of the Bruins decided to take matters into their hands late in Game 2 when Buffalo kept doing this. And Zadorov warned the Sabres that he'd keep doing what he did if the Sabres kept it up. But that warning clearly did not deter the Sabres, as they continued to get in Swayman's kitchen.

The Sabres' Zach Benson continues to look like someone trying to buy a house next to wherever Swayman is at any given moment, and that remained the case in Game 3. In addition to post-whistle shoveling that he's made a constant in his routine in this series, Benson has now thrown in skating through Swayman's crease whenever there's a stoppage, and even had a moment where he stuck his elbow at Swayman as the Boston netminder did his usual post-stoppage stroll to the right.

And in the second period, Mattias Samuelsson took more than a couple extra hacks at Swayman, despite Swayman having the puck covered, and was met with a Morgan Geekie cross check. Geekie was the only player penalized on the play.

The Sabres did not stop there. In fact, on that ensuing power play with Geekie in the box, Swayman made a save and had a puck covered. But he was then slashed and hacked until the puck came free and then had to cover it again. After that whistle finally came his way, Swayman was giving the referees an earful.

"I thought the refs and I had a good conversation, and they understood the point across was that if you’re getting slashed you’ll get contested and initiation is a piece," said Swayman. "But it’s not my job. My job is to stop the puck. I think we can all do our jobs to a high level and we all have to move on with whatever happens.”

In other words, the Sabres trying to get under his skin. And while there's not much he can do to stop it, he knows it and doesn't plan on giving in to the tactics.

“I think a younger Sway would’ve reacted a little differently," Swayman admitted. "I’m fortunate enough to have that experience under my belt and understand that whatever comes your way, it’s [important] to be even-keeled."

Swayman, for what it's worth, has done his job on that front and has without question been Boston's top player in this series.

The 18 skaters in front of Swayman, however, could take matters into their own hands as the Black and Gold stare down a virtual must-win in Sunday's Game 4.

Speaking after the loss, Bruins winger David Pastrnak acknowledged that the Bruins could make life harder on Buffalo goaltender Alex Lyon. He didn't outright say, "let's hack and slash at their goalie" but he did say that they could do a better job of getting inside on him and simply making it harder for him to play his position.

To Pastrnak's point, the Bruins landed just 11 five-on-five shots on Lyon's cage in this loss, and were credited with just one high-danger shot (and just two chances) at five-on-five play. It was their lowest high-danger chance output since mustering just three high-danger chances in a loss to the Hurricanes back in November.

But be it chances or chaos — these things tend to go hand in hand, more often than not — it's clear the Bruins need more juice (and perhaps more retribution from a crash-and-slash standpoint) at the opposite crease entering Sunday's showdown.