It sounds like a change is coming in Bruins-Sabres series

Apr 21, 2026; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres goaltender Alex Lyon (34) comes into the game for goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (1) during the third period against the Boston Bruins in game two of the first round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images

As the first-round series between the Bruins and Sabres shifts to Boston, Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff appears to set to make a massive change for his squad, with Alex Lyon expected to get the start in Game 3.

Ruff would not confirm or deny the decision, saying that it's "top secret." But Lyon, who took for Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen in the third period of Buffalo's Game 2 loss, was in the starter's net during Buffalo's morning skate at TD Garden.

Summoned into play after Viktor Arvidsson's second goal of the night against Luukkonen, scored just 0:16 into the third period, the best thing you could say about Lyon's night is that he didn't make things worse. In net for 14 minutes and change, Lyon stopped all seven Boston shots faced, and didn't dig Buffalo's hole deeper. In fact, his seven saves allowed the Sabres to make a legitimate push to close things out, as the Sabres got within two goals by the night's end.

Luukkonen, meanwhile, has certainly struggled in this series to this point, with seven goals on 39 shots (an .821 save percentage), headlined by that downright brutal lob-pass goal surrendered to Morgan Geekie in the second period of Game 2.

The day after Game 2, Ruff acknowledged that sometimes goaltenders won't always have their A-game, and noted the way they've leaned on 'UPL' down the stretch. The way he phrased it, it's entirely possible that it was a slight admission that they've overworked Luukkonen and are beginning to get diminishing returns.

Lyon, meanwhile, had strong segments of the season for Buffalo, with a 20-10-4 record and .906 save percentage for the Sabres this season. Most of that damage was done in the first half, though, as Lyon’s post-Olympic run saw him post an .886 save percentage in nine games (he had a .913 in the 27 games before that).

Still, Lyon certainly brings experience to the Garden ice tonight, with all three of his career playoff starts coming as a Panther and during that 2023 first-round series with the Bruins. Lyon went 1-2 with a .902 save percentage before the Panthers switched to Sergei Bobrovsky for Game 4 and the rest of their playoff run.

“We don’t put too much thought in it," Sturm said when asked about Buffalo potentially switching from Luukkonen to Lyon for Game 3. "We just have to wait and see. For us, it’s about us and we’re prepared about them and their game.

"Whoever is in net for them, that’s something we can’t control.”