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Bruins fall to Sabres in Game 3 as top lines go cold

The Bruins face a virtual must-win situation in Game 4 after going down 2-1 in the series.

Matt Dolloff
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 23: Bowen Byram #4 of the Buffalo Sabres celebrates with Owen Power #25, Zach Benson #6 and Noah Ostlund #86 after scoring against the Boston Bruins during the second period Game Three of the First Round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs at TD Garden on April 23, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Boston Bruins are facing a virtual must-win game next time they take the ice against the Buffalo Sabres.

Unable to ride the momentum of an impressive Game 2 win in Buffalo, the Bruins fell to the Sabres by a 3-1 final at TD Garden Thursday night in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series. Forward Tanner Jeannot scored the lone goal for Boston, who will now look to avoid falling into a 3-1 hole in Game 4 on Sunday. Goaltender Jeremy Swayman stopped 26 of 28 Buffalo shots (.929) in the defeat.

The teams battled to a scoreless draw in the first period. Jeremy Swayman stopped all 14 shots, four of which were of the high-danger variety. Bruins forward Pavel Zacha generated four individual scoring chances, but couldn't convert any of them.

After the Bruins had success clogging up the neutral zone and generating offensive zone time, they found a way to grab the game's first goal. It came from a relatively unlikely source, as Jeannot slipped one short-side past Sabres goaltender Alex Lyon to give the B's a 1-0 lead and ignite an already-raucuous TD Garden crowd.

Later in the period, Viktor Arvidsson earned a penalty shot opportunity after being tripped on his way to the net from the slot on a near-breakaway. Arvidsson's shot could not convert, so the game stayed tied.

The Sabres soon found the equalizer. Taking advantage of a slick seeing-eye pass from Noah Ostlund, defenseman Bowen Byram ripped a quick one-timer and seemed to catch Swayman by surprise, as the puck got through to tie the game 1-1.

The teams hit the second intermission tied at one goal apiece, but the Sabres managed to pull ahead just over four minutes into the third period. Winger Alex Tuch gathered a loose puck above the left faceoff circle and ripped a shot far side over Swayman's shoulder to put the Sabres up 2-1.

B's defenseman Charlie McAvoy drew a penalty more than midway through the third, but the Bruins couldn't convert. Andrew Peeke soon drew a penalty of his own to give the B's power play another opportunity with 5:47 left, but again the Bruins couldn't cash in. The Sabres ultimately potted an empty-net goal with 1:24 left and that was the game.

Up Next: The Bruins and Sabres will do battle in Game 4 on Sunday at 2 p.m. EST at TD Garden.

2026 Bruins PlayoffsBoston BruinsBuffalo Sabres
Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
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