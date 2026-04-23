Bruins fall to Sabres in Game 3 as top lines go cold

The Boston Bruins are facing a virtual must-win game next time they take the ice against the Buffalo Sabres.

Unable to ride the momentum of an impressive Game 2 win in Buffalo, the Bruins fell to the Sabres by a 3-1 final at TD Garden Thursday night in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series. Forward Tanner Jeannot scored the lone goal for Boston, who will now look to avoid falling into a 3-1 hole in Game 4 on Sunday. Goaltender Jeremy Swayman stopped 26 of 28 Buffalo shots (.929) in the defeat.

The teams battled to a scoreless draw in the first period. Jeremy Swayman stopped all 14 shots, four of which were of the high-danger variety. Bruins forward Pavel Zacha generated four individual scoring chances, but couldn't convert any of them.

After the Bruins had success clogging up the neutral zone and generating offensive zone time, they found a way to grab the game's first goal. It came from a relatively unlikely source, as Jeannot slipped one short-side past Sabres goaltender Alex Lyon to give the B's a 1-0 lead and ignite an already-raucuous TD Garden crowd.

Later in the period, Viktor Arvidsson earned a penalty shot opportunity after being tripped on his way to the net from the slot on a near-breakaway. Arvidsson's shot could not convert, so the game stayed tied.

The Sabres soon found the equalizer. Taking advantage of a slick seeing-eye pass from Noah Ostlund, defenseman Bowen Byram ripped a quick one-timer and seemed to catch Swayman by surprise, as the puck got through to tie the game 1-1.

The teams hit the second intermission tied at one goal apiece, but the Sabres managed to pull ahead just over four minutes into the third period. Winger Alex Tuch gathered a loose puck above the left faceoff circle and ripped a shot far side over Swayman's shoulder to put the Sabres up 2-1.

B's defenseman Charlie McAvoy drew a penalty more than midway through the third, but the Bruins couldn't convert. Andrew Peeke soon drew a penalty of his own to give the B's power play another opportunity with 5:47 left, but again the Bruins couldn't cash in. The Sabres ultimately potted an empty-net goal with 1:24 left and that was the game.