Barth’s 2026 Felger & Mazz Big Board reactions: Quarterbacks

CHAMPAIGN, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 11: Luke Altmyer #9 of the Illinois Fighting Illini throws the ball during the second half of the NCAA game Illinois Fighting Illini vs Ohio State Buckeyes at Memorial Stadium on October 11, 2025 in Champaign, Illinois.

The 2026 edition of the Felger & Mazz Big Board wrapped up on Thursday, ahead of the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. The final position on the docket? Quarterbacks.

Drake Maye and Tommy DeVito return as starter and backup for the upcoming season, but this is still a position the Patriots could very well add in the draft. Head coach Mike Vrabel noted the team wanting to add a "third arm" at the league meetings, something Eliot Wolf reiterated during his pre-draft press conference.

Will that 'third arm' be a Felger & Mazz Big Board pick? Here's who the guys hit...

QB Taylen Green, Arkansas

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Green is currently projected to go early on Day 3, but in a weak quarterback class could his athletic upside push him into the top 100? He might have been the most impressive player at the Combine this year, running a 4.36-second 40 (second-best ever for a QB) with a 43.5-inch vertical and 11-foot-2-inch broad jump (both QB records) at 6-foot-6, 227 pounds. Add in a strong arm and he has the athletic profile, it will just be about cutting down on negative plays (he had 35 interceptions, 70 sacks, and 24 total fumbles in 51 games over the past four years) at the next level.

QB Luke Altmyer, Illinois

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A three-year starter for the Illini, Altmyer led the team to a 23-12 record over the last three years. He sees the field well and throws with good anticipation, with experience only helping that later in his career. However he's undersized at 6-foot-1, 210 pounds, struggles under pressure, and there are questions about his arm strength. That leaves him as a likely third quarterback or practice squad arm, at least to start his career. He's a projected late Day 3 pick, which could put him right in the range of where the Patriots would likely take a quarterback.

QB Miller Moss, Louisville

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Moss had a pretty interesting college career. A four-star recruit coming out of high school Moss initially went to USC where he was supposed to be the 'next guy' after Caleb Williams. That idea was only strengthened after he threw for 372 yards and six touchdowns in the 2023 Holiday Bowl, with Williams opting out to get ready for the draft. That left some speculation he'd be a top 10 pick in an eventual NFL Draft.