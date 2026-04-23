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Barth’s 2026 Felger & Mazz Big Board reactions: Quarterbacks

Alex Barth breaks down the three quarterbacks picked by the Felger & Mazz Big Board for the Patriots in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Alex Barth
CHAMPAIGN, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 11: Luke Altmyer #9 of the Illinois Fighting Illini throws the ball during the second half of the NCAA game Illinois Fighting Illini vs Ohio State Buckeyes at Memorial Stadium on October 11, 2025 in Champaign, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

CHAMPAIGN, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 11: Luke Altmyer #9 of the Illinois Fighting Illini throws the ball during the second half of the NCAA game Illinois Fighting Illini vs Ohio State Buckeyes at Memorial Stadium on October 11, 2025 in Champaign, Illinois.

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The 2026 edition of the Felger & Mazz Big Board wrapped up on Thursday, ahead of the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. The final position on the docket? Quarterbacks.

Drake Maye and Tommy DeVito return as starter and backup for the upcoming season, but this is still a position the Patriots could very well add in the draft. Head coach Mike Vrabel noted the team wanting to add a "third arm" at the league meetings, something Eliot Wolf reiterated during his pre-draft press conference.

Will that 'third arm' be a Felger & Mazz Big Board pick? Here's who the guys hit...

QB Taylen Green, Arkansas

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 11: Taylen Green #10 of the Arkansas Razorbacks passes the ball in the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers during their game at Neyland Stadium on October 11, 2025 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Green is currently projected to go early on Day 3, but in a weak quarterback class could his athletic upside push him into the top 100? He might have been the most impressive player at the Combine this year, running a 4.36-second 40 (second-best ever for a QB) with a 43.5-inch vertical and 11-foot-2-inch broad jump (both QB records) at 6-foot-6, 227 pounds. Add in a strong arm and he has the athletic profile, it will just be about cutting down on negative plays (he had 35 interceptions, 70 sacks, and 24 total fumbles in 51 games over the past four years) at the next level.

QB Luke Altmyer, Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, ILLINOIS - NOVEMBER 15: Luke Altmyer #9 of the Illinois Fighting Illini throws the ball during the first half of the NCAA football game between the Illinois Fighting Illini and the Maryland Terrapins at Memorial Stadium on November 15, 2025 in Champaign, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)Michael Hickey/Getty Images

A three-year starter for the Illini, Altmyer led the team to a 23-12 record over the last three years. He sees the field well and throws with good anticipation, with experience only helping that later in his career. However he's undersized at 6-foot-1, 210 pounds, struggles under pressure, and there are questions about his arm strength. That leaves him as a likely third quarterback or practice squad arm, at least to start his career. He's a projected late Day 3 pick, which could put him right in the range of where the Patriots would likely take a quarterback.

QB Miller Moss, Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - OCTOBER 25: Miller Moss #7 of the Louisville Cardinals throws a pass against the Boston College Eagles at L&amp;N Federal Credit Union Stadium Stadium on October 25, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Moss had a pretty interesting college career. A four-star recruit coming out of high school Moss initially went to USC where he was supposed to be the 'next guy' after Caleb Williams. That idea was only strengthened after he threw for 372 yards and six touchdowns in the 2023 Holiday Bowl, with Williams opting out to get ready for the draft. That left some speculation he'd be a top 10 pick in an eventual NFL Draft.

However, Moss never found a similar level of success between his first full season as USC in 2024 or when he transferred to Louisville in 2025. Between those two seasons he went 13-8, with a 9-3 record last year. Still at 6-foot-2, 210 pounds being a runner will be tougher at the NFL level, and he ranked 13th among draft-eligible quarterbacks this past season with a 4.3% turnover-worthy play rate. He's projected to be a UDFA.

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Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
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