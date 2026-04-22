Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Odds, preview, and predictions

The PGA Tour is proving to be more resilient than Harbour Town Golf Links, which surrendered enough red numbers in last week's RBC Heritage that 19 golfers stood double-digits under par after 54 holes. An entertaining 2026 Masters Tournament gives the game's old guard momentum just as LIV Golf's bosses consider scrapping their pricey project. This week, the PGA Tour offers a colorful event in which two-man teams compete at the 2026 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, set to tee off Thursday at about 8 a.m. EST.

TPC Louisiana's field isn't especially strong. Masters champion Rory McIlroy, world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and the PGA Tour's top 10 are sitting out New Orleans except for No. 3-ranked Matt Fitzpatrick, who is following up an RBC Heritage playoff win over Scheffler. But the Zurich Classic always comes with fascinating teams to bet on. Brooks Koepka and Shane Lowry form a powerhouse pair that will be wagered despite expensive odds. Fitzpatrick's duo with his brother Alex adds another trendy pick to the mix.

Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Leading Odds to Win

Brooks Koepka and Shane Lowry +1200

Matt Fitzpatrick and Alex Fitzpatrick +1200

Ryan Gerard and Sudarshan Yellamaraju +1600

Michael Thorbjornsen and Karl Vilips +1800

Andrew Novak and Ben Griffin +2000

Taylor Moore and Wyndham Clark +2200

Aaron Rai and Sahith Theegala +2200

Haotong Li and Jordan Smith +2200

The above data was collected on April 22, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Betting Trends

Teams of two American players have won three of the last four titles.

Each winning team has finished at minus-20 or better since 2015.

Playoffs have occurred in six of the last 14 events.

Tee Times and Odds to Lead After 18 Holes

Here's a closer look at each of the four teams to watch for in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans...

Karl Vilips and Michael Thorbjornsen (8:39 a.m. EST)

American teams can boast a stylistic edge over European Tour pros at TPC Louisiana, a relic of “stadium” golf designs that became a fad in the early 2000s. European golfers find few chances to roll their shots on TPC tracks. Then again, the team of McIlroy and Lowry prevailed in New Orleans in 2024. It's not unlike Olympic basketball in that Americans can't expect to dominate a sphere the world has caught up in.

The international duo of Karl Vilips and Michael Thorbjornsen has been outplaying better-known names at TPC Louisiana. It helps that Vilips was reared in Australia, where plenty of soft shots are played. The pair finished fourth in 2025's tourney, in which the Fitzpatricks missed the cut and a McIlroy-Lowry team finished 12th. Vilips' recent high scores are keeping the pair's 18-hole bets affordable at 25-to-1.

Brooks Koepka and Shane Lowry (1:29 p.m. EST)

Koepka is ranked 129th thanks to the PGA Tour's political stroke. When it comes to strokes played on courses, the tour-hopping Koepka remains a threat to lift trophies over any kind of field. The five-time major champion has had a subdued start to 2026, however, outside of his solid efforts in the Masters Tournament and The Players Championship. He's not an ideal pick to go low on a Thursday.

Koepka famously told Daniel Riley of GQ that he wasn't “a big golf nerd.” When other players make things look hard, the Florida native shows up to the biggest events and makes it all look easy. But if Koepka were carrying that kind of swagger this spring, why would he fall so far behind on easier courses? If golfers don't sink enough birdie putts at the Zurich Classic, their teams will turn into also-rans by this Friday. Lowry's skills may have to lift the Koepka-Lowry team on Thursday to pay off their 20-to-1 odds to lead after one round.

Matt Fitzpatrick and Alex Fitzpatrick (1:29 p.m. EST)

Matt Fitzpatrick's credentials are set in stone after two wins in his last four PGA Tour starts. His duo boasts the same range of betting prices to lead after Thursday as Koepka's star team. But what about Alex, who is lesser-known? Wouldn't you know, Alex Fitzpatrick is fresh from winning the Hero Indian Open, the 27-year-old linksman's first European Tour win and second title as a professional. That news could galvanize betting so that the sportsbook prices for the Fitzpatrick brothers rise by Thursday, while the ostensibly superior Koepka-Lowry duo doesn't excite gamblers as much.

Predictions and Picks

Remember that the Zurich Classic's mix of four-ball and foursomes scoring leads to birdies, eagles, and a packed leaderboard. Six of the last 14 events have gone to a playoff after 72 holes. It's best to spread your stake around to several potential winners rather than to rely on a favored duo to pull ahead.