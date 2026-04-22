LISTEN LIVE

Sports Hub Underground: Breaking down the Bruins’ Game 2 win

The newest Sports Hub Underground reacts to the Bruins’ adjustments, physical play, goaltending, and more in a big win over the Sabres.

Matt Dolloff/
Ty Anderson

Matt Dolloff and Ty Anderson of 98.5 The Sports Hub react to the Boston Bruins' Game 2 win over the Buffalo Sabres in the newest Sports Hub Underground podcast.

The guys discuss the Bruins' adjustments from Game 1, the increased physicality, the goaltending difference between Jeremy Swayman and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, the performance of the top-6 forwards, and and what to look for in Game 3, among other topics.

Audio-only version:

Subscribe to the Sports Hub Underground wherever you get your podcasts:

-- Apple
-- Spotify
-- YouTube
-- RSS

Boston BruinsSports Hub Underground
Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
Related Stories
BUFFALO, NEW YORK - APRIL 21: Viktor Arvidsson #71 of the Boston Bruins celebrates scoring a goal in the third period in Game Two of the First Round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on April 21, 2026 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Joe Hrycych/Getty Images)
NHLBruins even series with Sabres in Game 2 barnburnerMatt Dolloff
BUFFALO, NEW YORK - APRIL 19: Alex Tuch #89 of the Buffalo Sabres celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the third period in Game One of the First Round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Boston Bruins at KeyBank Center on April 19, 2026 in Buffalo, New York. Buffalo won, 4-3. (Photo by Joe Hrycych/Getty Images)
NHLSports Hub Underground: Bruins suffer historic collapse in BuffaloMatt Dolloff
BUFFALO, NEW YORK - APRIL 19: Mattias Samuelsson #23 of the Buffalo Sabres celebrates after scoring during the third period in Game One of the First Round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Boston Bruins at KeyBank Center on April 19, 2026 in Buffalo, New York. Buffalo won, 4-3. (Photo by Joe Hrycych/Getty Images)
NHLGame 1 collapse should remind Bruins who they’re dealing with in SabresTy Anderson
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect