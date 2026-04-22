Sports Hub Underground: Breaking down the Bruins’ Game 2 win
The newest Sports Hub Underground reacts to the Bruins’ adjustments, physical play, goaltending, and more in a big win over the Sabres.
Matt Dolloff and Ty Anderson of 98.5 The Sports Hub react to the Boston Bruins' Game 2 win over the Buffalo Sabres in the newest Sports Hub Underground podcast.
The guys discuss the Bruins' adjustments from Game 1, the increased physicality, the goaltending difference between Jeremy Swayman and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, the performance of the top-6 forwards, and and what to look for in Game 3, among other topics.
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Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.