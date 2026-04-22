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Red Sox still punchless against Yankees

Several months later, the Red Sox are still punchless against the Yankees.

Tony Massarotti

BOSTON, MA – APRIL 21: Caleb Durbin #5 of the Boston Red Sox throws down his helmet after striking out to end the seventh inning against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park on April 21, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

Several months later, the Red Sox are still punchless against the Yankees.

Six months after dropping a 4-0 decision to New York in Game 3 of their wildcard playoff series, the Red Sox faced the Yankees last night for the first time in the 2026 season - and the result was eerily similar. Boston lost by the same 4-0 score - this time at Fenway Park - and looked like the same overmatched team that they were at the end of 2025.

Back then, Roman Anthony was injured and unavailable to play. Now he's back and the Sox have had an entire offseason to address their problems ... and the problems remain the same.

In fact, it might be worse.

What did manager Alex Cora see from his team offensively from Yankees starter Luis Gil, who entered the game with a 7.00 ERA in two starts?

“Not much. We didn’t hit ball hard," the Red Sox manager told reporters. "He threw strikes probably more than usual but you still have to play the game, right, and trust the fact that he’s not a striker. Got some pitches to hit. If we’re going to go early in the count, we’ve got to hit it hard. That’s the way I see it.”

Remember that phrase - if we're going to go early in the count. Gil threw just 83 pitches to record 19 outs, leaving the game with one out in the seventh inning, In his final three innings, he retired the Red Sox on seven, 11 and five pitches, respectively.

Yes, you read that correctly.

In his final three full innings of work, Gil recorded nine outs on 23 pitches. As a staff, the Yankees needed just 125 pitches to record the 27 outs necessary for victory.

(While there is no indication that any major move is imminent, hitting coach Pete Fatse might want to start looking over his shoulder.)

Truth be told, the Yankees offense didn't exactly light the world on fire, either. The difference? New York demonstrated extra-base power when needed, getting three-RBI on a sky-scraping home run and two-run double from lumberjack Giancarlo Stanton. Like the Sox, the Yankees strike out a lot. Unlike the Sox, the Yankees hit the ball with oomph when they make contact.

BOSTON, MA - APRIL 21: Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees follows through on a two-run double against the Boston Red Sox during the sixth inning at Fenway Park on April 21, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

BOSTON, MA - APRIL 21: Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees follows through on a two-run double against the Boston Red Sox during the sixth inning at Fenway Park on April 21, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

Entering the middle game of the series, the Red Sox now rank 26th in the majors in runs scored (the Yankees are ninth), 29th in slugging (NY is fourth), and dead last in home runs (NY is third). New York is scheduled to pitch left-handed ace Max Fried tonight and right-hander Cam Schlittler tomorrow night.

Schlittler, lest you forget, manhandled the Sox in an eight-inning masterpiece last October, striking out 12 in eight innings of New York's decisive 4-0 playoff series victory. Overall, the Red Sox struck out 13 times in the game.

Six months later, it certainly seems as if little has changed.

Boston Red SoxMLBNew York Yankees
Tony MassarottiEditor
Tony Massarotti is the co-host of the number 1 afternoon-drive show, Felger & Mazz, on 98.5 The Sports Hub. He is a lifelong Bostonian who has been covering sports in Boston for the last 20 years. Tony worked for the Boston Herald from 1989-2008. He has been twice voted by his peers as the Massachusetts sportswriter of the year (2000, 2008) and has authored five books, including the New York times best-selling memoirs of David Ortiz, entitled “Big Papi.” A graduate of Waltham High School and Tufts University, he lives in the Boston area with his wife, Natalie, and their two sons. Tony is also the host of The Baseball Hour, which airs Monday to Friday 6pm-7pm right before most Red Sox games from April through October. The Baseball Hour offers a full inside look at the Boston Red Sox, the AL East, and all top stories from around the MLB (Major League Baseball).
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