Red Sox elevate Double-A pitcher to major league club

Mar 14, 2026; Houston, TX, United States; Puerto Rico pitcher Eduardo Rivera (99) delivers a pitch during the second inning against Italy during a quarterfinal game of the 2026 World Baseball Classic at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Red Sox are adding to their pitching arsenal, calling up Eduardo Rivera to the major league club. Rivera has seen a meteoric rise through Boston’s minor league system, spending the last two seasons in Portland at the Double-A level.

The 23-year-old lefty has never pitched above the Double-A, and was originally called up to Worcester for the first time on Tuesday, but he never appeared in a game.

In 2025, Rivera had a 3.40 ERA in 42.1 innings pitched, and he also has appeared in two games this season in Portland with a 0.90 ERA in 10 innings pitched. MLB Pipeline has Rivera ranked as Boston’s No. 26 prospect.

The Red Sox are definitely in need of some pitching relief with Sonny Gray making a trip to the IL with a hamstring strain, combined with the lack of strong starts from the rest of their rotation.

Peyton Tolle is another name to watch to be a more permanent replacement in the starting rotation when Gray’s slot comes back up later this week.