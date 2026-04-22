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Red Sox elevate Double-A pitcher to major league club

Eduardo Rivera has seen a fast rise through Boston’s system.

Colin Kennedy

Mar 14, 2026; Houston, TX, United States; Puerto Rico pitcher Eduardo Rivera (99) delivers a pitch during the second inning against Italy during a quarterfinal game of the 2026 World Baseball Classic at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Red Sox are adding to their pitching arsenal, calling up Eduardo Rivera to the major league club. Rivera has seen a meteoric rise through Boston’s minor league system, spending the last two seasons in Portland at the Double-A level. 

The 23-year-old lefty has never pitched above the Double-A, and was originally called up to Worcester for the first time on Tuesday, but he never appeared in a game. 

In 2025, Rivera had a 3.40 ERA in 42.1 innings pitched, and he also has appeared in two games this season in Portland with a 0.90 ERA in 10 innings pitched. MLB Pipeline has Rivera ranked as Boston’s No. 26 prospect. 

The Red Sox are definitely in need of some pitching relief with Sonny Gray making a trip to the IL with a hamstring strain, combined with the lack of strong starts from the rest of their rotation. 

Peyton Tolle is another name to watch to be a more permanent replacement in the starting rotation when Gray’s slot comes back up later this week. 

To make room for Rivera, Boston is optioning Jack Anderson and moving Triston Casas to the 60-day IL.  

Boston Red Sox
Colin KennedyWriter
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