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RECAP: Revolution top Atlanta United FC, 2-1, for 4th straight win

The Revs grabbed their fourth consecutive victory with a come-from-behind 2-1 triumph on the road.

Sports Hub Staff
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 22: Ethan Kohler #22 of the New England Revolution is challenged by Cayman Togashi #30 of the Atlanta United during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on April 22, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

ATLANTA (April 22, 2026) – The New England Revolution (5-3-0, 15 pts.) collected their fourth consecutive victory with a come-from-behind 2-1 triumph on the road at Atlanta United FC (1-7-1, 4 pts.) on Wednesday night. After Atlanta opened the scoring in the first half, defender Will Sands brought New England level with his first career MLS tally in the 73rd minute. In the 78th minute, Homegrown Player Peyton Miller netted the game-winning goal to help lift New England to its first road victory of the 2026 season.

New England appeared to break the ice in the 18th minute, when defender Ilay Feingold cut back onto his right foot at the endline to set up Alhassan Yusuf outside the top of the box. The Nigerian midfielder smashed a bar-down volley into the net, but his goal was negated by an offside ruling following a VAR review. Atlanta then struck first in the 38th minute as Matt Turner produced a diving save to deny Saba Lobjanidze’s close-range effort, but veteran striker Fafà Picault converted on the rebound to give the hosts the 1-0 lead before halftime.

After Head Coach Marko Mitrović deployed Homegrown Players Diego Fagundez and Miller as second-half substitutes, the Revolution found the equalizer through Sands in the 73rd minute. Carles Gil whipped in a corner kick for Sands to head home at the back stick for his first MLS goal. Sands, making his eighth consecutive start to open the 2026 season, has now found the scoresheet in two of the last three matches. Gil distributed his third assist of the season on Sands' goal. The Spanish playmaker has featured on the scoresheet in two straight matches and now owns six career helpers against Atlanta.

With momentum on its side, New England wasted no time finding the winning tally. Just five minutes after knotting the score at 1-1, Miller provided the late heroics to lift New England to its third come-from-behind victory of the year, its second in as many matches. Fagundez initiated the sequence with a pass inside the box to Gil, whose touch redirected the ball into Miller’s path. The 18-year-old Connecticut native lifted a composed chip over Atlanta’s goalkeeper for his team-leading third goal of 2026, all of which have come as a substitute.

In net for New England, Turner recorded a season-high eight saves on the night, including a highlight-reel stop in the final minute of the match to preserve the win. Ethan Kohler suited up for his second straight start, playing alongside Mamadou Fofana in central defense. Kohler was one of five U.S. youth internationals to feature in tonight’s win, joined by Miller, midfielder Brooklyn Raines, forward/winger Griffin Yow, and midfielder Eric Klein.

The Revolution will be back in action this Saturday, April 25 as they look to leap ahead of Inter Miami CF in the Eastern Conference table. Saturday's match at Nu Stadium kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Apple TV in English and Spanish, 98.5 The Sports Hub and 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA in Portuguese.

Note: Press release originally distributed by the New England Revolution, with light editing conducted for style and formatting.

Atlanta United FCNew England Revolution
Sports Hub StaffAuthor
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