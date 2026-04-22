Patriots re-sign Jack Westover to exclusive rights free agent tender

Nov 13, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots tight end Jack Westover (37) misses the pass against the New York Jets in the fourth quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

The Patriots are bringing back Jack Westover, as the fullback is signing his exclusive rights free agent tender to remain in New England for the 2026 season.

Westover, who was drafted to Seattle after playing tight end in college, transitioned to fullback when joining the Patriots. The Washington product has been in New England since October of 2024 where he joined the practice squad before ultimately being signed to the 53-man roster later that season.

In 2025, Westover fully transitioned to the fullback position under Mike Vrabel, appearing in all 17 regular season games as well as all four postseason games. The 6-foot-2, 245-pounder spent the majority of his play in the backfield, lining up behind Drake Maye 211 times compared to 75 inline, 25 out wide, and four in the slot.

The Patriots have already added to their fullback room earlier this offseason when they signed Reggie Gilliam to become their primary fullback. Westover will now most likely slide in behind Gilliam in the depth chart, but could become a more versatile option for Josh McDaniels to move around the field.