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Dolloff’s Patriots Mock Draft 3.0: Let’s have some fun with it

For the final Patriots mock draft of the year at 98.5 The Sports Hub, the Pats move UP in the first round–for a wide receiver?!

Matt Dolloff
ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 26: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announces a pick by the New England Patriots during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&amp;T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

For this final Patriots mock draft of the 2026 off-season, we're aiming a little bigger.

This one is for the dreamers, the fans in need of fireworks. So we're moving the Patriots up the draft board six spots in the first round--to take a wide receiver. In this piece of Pats fan fiction, they jump the Buffalo Bills for the best available wideout in the draft and one of the top prospects at the position, period. They grab Drake Maye a dynamic new weapon while keeping the kid away from Buffalo.

So, if you're looking for a realistic Pats mock draft, one with a high probability of happening, this may not be for you. This mock includes three trades (!) in which they maneuver around the board on day 3, and also some exciting high-upside picks at positions of need, like tackle, edge rusher, and tight end. And some of them did have top-30 visits with the Patriots, so don't be surprised if they do get their name called for New England at some point this weekend. But if you want the more realistic predictions for the top of the Patriots draft class, check out mock draft 1.0 and mock draft 2.0.

Still, what if the Patriots' trade quest for A.J. Brown falls through? Or Brown comes to New England, but is really only a short-term option? The Patriots have an urgent need for high-end talent at wide receiver, as it stands on April 22, 2026, so for now, we're presenting what it might look like if they get aggressive for a top receiver prospect. Away we go...

TRADE!

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - FEBRUARY 26: General Manager Eliot Wolf of the New England Patriots speaks to the media during the 2025 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center on February 26, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Patriots get:

- Round 1, Pick No. 25

Bears get:

- Round 1, Pick 31
- Round 4, Pick 125

Round 1, Pick 25:
WR Denzel Boston, Washington

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 25: Denzel Boston #12 of the Washington Huskies carries the ball against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the second half at Husky Stadium on October 25, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The Pats jump the Bills for a big outside target for Maye, who can really use an athlete with great hands and body control with a huge catch radius. That's Boston, who comes ready-made for 1-on-1 situations and red zone production. If Boston comes with A.J. Brown, well, that's not the most realistic scenario. But if the Pats decide they want to go young and bet on upside, Boston has an elite ceiling and would be a perfect fit for Maye throwing outside the numbers.

Round 2, Pick 63:
EDGE Romello Height, Texas Tech

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 01: Romello Height #9 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders celebrates after a sack against the Oregon Ducks in the first quarter during the 2025 College Football Playoff Quarterfinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium on January 01, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)James Gilbert/Getty Images

Eliot Wolf hinted at the Patriots targeting speed at the edge rusher position in this draft class, and if they wait for day 2, Height could be sitting right there for them at 63. A top-30 visiting prospect for New England, Height has the quickness and motor to make immediate disruptions up front, which makes him a good fit as an edge in the Patriots' scheme. He comes into the league with size and strength concerns (6-foot-3, 239 pounds), but get him in the weight room and get him reps against NFL linemen in camp, and Height would have a chance to be an early contributor on passing downs with the potential for more.

TRADE!

Patriots draft priorities: General manager Eliot Wolf of the New England Patriots speaks to the media during the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Patriots get:

- Round 4, Pick No. 102
- Round 4, Pick No. 117
- Round 6, 2027

Raiders get:

- Round 3, Pick 95
- Round 4, Pick 131

Round 4, Pick 102:
OT Dametrious Crownover, Texas A&M

COLUMBIA, MISSOURI - NOVEMBER 08: Lineman Dametrious Crownover #78 of the Texas A&amp;M Aggies blocks against the Missouri Tigers in the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium on November 08, 2025 in Columbia, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)Ed Zurga/Getty Images

The Patriots move down and up here, condensing their next two picks to skip a run on players at positions they don't need. They could use a tackle to develop, though, so they start an expected run on fourth-round tackles with Crownover. He's got the size and length you're looking for (6-foot-7, 319 pounds, 35 3/8-inch arms), and he's an athlete, so let's get that out of the way. But Crownover is likely to land on day 3 because his "technique "technique and fundamentals need significant polish," according to Lance Zierlein at NFL.com. Maybe Josh McDaniels and Doug Marrone could develop him into a starter down the road, but Crownover could at least be a depth guy and a swing tackle candidate, considering his experience playing both tackle spots.

Round 4, Pick 117:
TE Justin Joly, NC State

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 21: Justin Joly #7 of the NC State Wolfpack catches a touchdown pass over Shamar Arnoux #15 of the Florida State Seminoles during the second half of a football game at Carter-Finley Stadium on November 21, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)David Jensen/Getty Images

Joly has the traits and athleticism to make plays as a pass-catcher at all levels of the field. At 6-foot-3 and 241 pounds with technique that needs work, he may not contribute much as a blocker. But he'd give McDaniels a versatile passing-game weapon to work with, and big-time upside at a position of long-term need. McDaniels has sneakily struggled with non-traditional tight ends in the past, like Jonnu Smith, but Joly has a leg up on others because he can play like a traditional receiver.

Round 5, Pick 171:
LB Jack Kelly, BYU

PROVO, UT - AUGUST 30: Jack Kelly #17 of the Brigham Young Cougars runs a blocked field goal for a touchdown against the Portland State Vikings during the first half of their game at LaVell Edwards Stadium on August 30, 2025 in Provo, Utah. (Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)Chris Gardner/Getty Images

The Patriots wait until the fifth round to address another long-term need, and this is a spot in the draft that teams could land future starters with the right developmental situation. Kelly come to new England not needing to make significant contributions immediately, but he should compete for special teams snaps as a rookie. And he feels like a great fit for the Patriots defense with his ability to close and tackle in zone coverage, while also occasionally rushing the passer. As far as day-3 gambles at this position, it would be hard to come away with a more promising prospect than Kelly.

TRADE!

Feb 27, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; New England Patriots director of scouting Eliot Wolf during the NFL Scouting Combine at Indiana Convention Center. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY SportsKirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Patriots get:

- Round 5, No. 181

Lions get:

- Round 6, No. 191
- Round 7, No. 247

Round 5, Pick 181:
OG Jeremiah Wright, Auburn

LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY - OCTOBER 26: Jeremiah Wright #77 of the Auburn Tigers against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field on October 26, 2024 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Yet another trade! This time the Patriots notice a prospect they like starting to slip, so they sacrifice their last seventh-round pick so they can move up 10 spots and pounce on Wright, another top-30 visit. Wright would function as Mike Onwenu insurance, a right guard with the size and strength to play the position in the NFL. He may lack the athleticism to have a higher ceiling, but Wright could come right in and be a top backup with long-term potential to take over at right guard someday.

Round 6, Pick 198:
EDGE George Gumbs Jr., Florida

TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 30: George Gumbs Jr. #34 of the Florida Gators reacts after making a tackle during the second half of a game against the Florida State Seminoles at Doak Campbell Stadium on November 30, 2024 in Tallahassee, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)James Gilbert/Getty Images

Here's another top-30 visit for the Patriots, who finally go for the double-dip at edge rusher in Round 6. A converted receiver/tight end, Gumbs has good size for an edge rusher these days (6-foot-4, 245 pounds). He's noted for his toughness and competitiveness, and a sneaky set of pass-rush moves, such as a "Euro step" that the Patriots might like to deploy in their scheme. Whoever takes Gumbs is taking a big swing for this point in the draft, and for the Patriots and their needs, they might as well take a shot.

Round 6, Pick 202:
QB Jalon Daniels, Kansas

LAWRENCE, KANSAS - OCTOBER 25: Jalon Daniels #6 of the Kansas Jayhawks scrambles against Ryan Davis #52 of the Kansas State Wildcats during the first half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on October 25, 2025 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images

Mike Vrabel mentioned that the Patriots may target a young quarterback they can develop for the unfilled third spot on the roster, so it seems they're waiting for the draft to go that route. Daniels makes sense in terms of his raw traits as a potential long-term backup for Maye, but he has a lot of work to do on playing the position at a level that's acceptable in the NFL. The Patriots would have to get him to work on throwing more accurately and making better decisions, but they achieved that with Maye, so perhaps they can do the same with Daniels.

Round 6, Pick 212:
LB Eric Gentry, USC

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 07: Eric Gentry #18 of the USC Trojans reacts against the Utah State Aggies during the first half of a game at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 07, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)Michael Owens/Getty Images

At 6-foot-6 and 221 pounds, Gentry lacks an ideal frame to play linebacker around the line of scrimmage for NFL defenses. He'll need to add some mass to improve his upside in that department. But his wingspan gives him upside as a tackler, and he should at least be able to challenge blockers and wrangle returners on special teams. He's an intriguing late-day 3 prospect, nonetheless.

Picking the next Pats

Alex Barth and I have finally finished living out our pre-draft fantasies. Barth has posted his final Patriots mock draft of the year, a must-read for draftniks. And be sure to try Barth's annual "mock draft game," in which you can select your own players out of a group with all their draft picks.

Next: Mike Vrabel sees edge rusher talent ‘at all different levels’ of 2026 NFL Draft

New England PatriotsNFL DraftPatriots Offseason News
Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
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