Dolloff’s Patriots Mock Draft 3.0: Let’s have some fun with it

For this final Patriots mock draft of the 2026 off-season, we're aiming a little bigger.

This one is for the dreamers, the fans in need of fireworks. So we're moving the Patriots up the draft board six spots in the first round--to take a wide receiver. In this piece of Pats fan fiction, they jump the Buffalo Bills for the best available wideout in the draft and one of the top prospects at the position, period. They grab Drake Maye a dynamic new weapon while keeping the kid away from Buffalo.

So, if you're looking for a realistic Pats mock draft, one with a high probability of happening, this may not be for you. This mock includes three trades (!) in which they maneuver around the board on day 3, and also some exciting high-upside picks at positions of need, like tackle, edge rusher, and tight end. And some of them did have top-30 visits with the Patriots, so don't be surprised if they do get their name called for New England at some point this weekend. But if you want the more realistic predictions for the top of the Patriots draft class, check out mock draft 1.0 and mock draft 2.0.

Still, what if the Patriots' trade quest for A.J. Brown falls through? Or Brown comes to New England, but is really only a short-term option? The Patriots have an urgent need for high-end talent at wide receiver, as it stands on April 22, 2026, so for now, we're presenting what it might look like if they get aggressive for a top receiver prospect. Away we go...

TRADE!

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Patriots get:

- Round 1, Pick No. 25

Bears get:

- Round 1, Pick 31

- Round 4, Pick 125

Round 1, Pick 25:

WR Denzel Boston, Washington

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The Pats jump the Bills for a big outside target for Maye, who can really use an athlete with great hands and body control with a huge catch radius. That's Boston, who comes ready-made for 1-on-1 situations and red zone production. If Boston comes with A.J. Brown, well, that's not the most realistic scenario. But if the Pats decide they want to go young and bet on upside, Boston has an elite ceiling and would be a perfect fit for Maye throwing outside the numbers.

Round 2, Pick 63:

EDGE Romello Height, Texas Tech

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Eliot Wolf hinted at the Patriots targeting speed at the edge rusher position in this draft class, and if they wait for day 2, Height could be sitting right there for them at 63. A top-30 visiting prospect for New England, Height has the quickness and motor to make immediate disruptions up front, which makes him a good fit as an edge in the Patriots' scheme. He comes into the league with size and strength concerns (6-foot-3, 239 pounds), but get him in the weight room and get him reps against NFL linemen in camp, and Height would have a chance to be an early contributor on passing downs with the potential for more.

TRADE!

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Patriots get:

- Round 4, Pick No. 102

- Round 4, Pick No. 117

- Round 6, 2027

Raiders get:

- Round 3, Pick 95

- Round 4, Pick 131

Round 4, Pick 102:

OT Dametrious Crownover, Texas A&M

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The Patriots move down and up here, condensing their next two picks to skip a run on players at positions they don't need. They could use a tackle to develop, though, so they start an expected run on fourth-round tackles with Crownover. He's got the size and length you're looking for (6-foot-7, 319 pounds, 35 3/8-inch arms), and he's an athlete, so let's get that out of the way. But Crownover is likely to land on day 3 because his "technique "technique and fundamentals need significant polish," according to Lance Zierlein at NFL.com. Maybe Josh McDaniels and Doug Marrone could develop him into a starter down the road, but Crownover could at least be a depth guy and a swing tackle candidate, considering his experience playing both tackle spots.

Round 4, Pick 117:

TE Justin Joly, NC State

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Joly has the traits and athleticism to make plays as a pass-catcher at all levels of the field. At 6-foot-3 and 241 pounds with technique that needs work, he may not contribute much as a blocker. But he'd give McDaniels a versatile passing-game weapon to work with, and big-time upside at a position of long-term need. McDaniels has sneakily struggled with non-traditional tight ends in the past, like Jonnu Smith, but Joly has a leg up on others because he can play like a traditional receiver.

Round 5, Pick 171:

LB Jack Kelly, BYU

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The Patriots wait until the fifth round to address another long-term need, and this is a spot in the draft that teams could land future starters with the right developmental situation. Kelly come to new England not needing to make significant contributions immediately, but he should compete for special teams snaps as a rookie. And he feels like a great fit for the Patriots defense with his ability to close and tackle in zone coverage, while also occasionally rushing the passer. As far as day-3 gambles at this position, it would be hard to come away with a more promising prospect than Kelly.

TRADE!

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Patriots get:

- Round 5, No. 181

Lions get:

- Round 6, No. 191

- Round 7, No. 247

Round 5, Pick 181:

OG Jeremiah Wright, Auburn

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Yet another trade! This time the Patriots notice a prospect they like starting to slip, so they sacrifice their last seventh-round pick so they can move up 10 spots and pounce on Wright, another top-30 visit. Wright would function as Mike Onwenu insurance, a right guard with the size and strength to play the position in the NFL. He may lack the athleticism to have a higher ceiling, but Wright could come right in and be a top backup with long-term potential to take over at right guard someday.

Round 6, Pick 198:

EDGE George Gumbs Jr., Florida

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Here's another top-30 visit for the Patriots, who finally go for the double-dip at edge rusher in Round 6. A converted receiver/tight end, Gumbs has good size for an edge rusher these days (6-foot-4, 245 pounds). He's noted for his toughness and competitiveness, and a sneaky set of pass-rush moves, such as a "Euro step" that the Patriots might like to deploy in their scheme. Whoever takes Gumbs is taking a big swing for this point in the draft, and for the Patriots and their needs, they might as well take a shot.

Round 6, Pick 202:

QB Jalon Daniels, Kansas

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Mike Vrabel mentioned that the Patriots may target a young quarterback they can develop for the unfilled third spot on the roster, so it seems they're waiting for the draft to go that route. Daniels makes sense in terms of his raw traits as a potential long-term backup for Maye, but he has a lot of work to do on playing the position at a level that's acceptable in the NFL. The Patriots would have to get him to work on throwing more accurately and making better decisions, but they achieved that with Maye, so perhaps they can do the same with Daniels.

Round 6, Pick 212:

LB Eric Gentry, USC

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At 6-foot-6 and 221 pounds, Gentry lacks an ideal frame to play linebacker around the line of scrimmage for NFL defenses. He'll need to add some mass to improve his upside in that department. But his wingspan gives him upside as a tackler, and he should at least be able to challenge blockers and wrangle returners on special teams. He's an intriguing late-day 3 prospect, nonetheless.

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