Celtics lose Game 2, Chris Forsberg explains why

A few factors had to come into play in order for the Celtics to lose Game 2 of their series with the Philadelphia 76ers.

The guy in the clip up top is the guy to break it all down. He's Chris Forsberg, Celtics insider for NBC Sports Boston. Chris joined the Toucher & Hardy Show this morning, as he does every Wednesday morning at 8 throughout the NBA season. No Fred or Hardy or even Jon Wallach this week, however. Joe Murray was filling in this morning, flanked by Michael Holley and Mark Dondero. The trio and Forsberg got busy breaking down the Celtics 111-97 Game 2 loss to the Sixers, which has evened their series at 1-1 heading to Philly for Game 3.

The takes? Joe Murray described Derrick White as "a shell of himself." Murray went on to explain his belief that Jayson Tatum was not prepared for the physicality thrown his way by the Sixers in Game 2. Dondero built on that: Tatum wasn't able to make key shots down the stretch, leading to the loss. Holley's statistical breakdown bore that out. Forsberg had analysis related to all of those points and more. You can watch it all in the clip up top.

Celtics Lose Game 2, Look Ahead

A couple of Celtics stats to keep in your back pocket as we make our way through the first round of the NBA Playoffs. First, from voice of the Celtics, Sean Grande: "Regular season and playoffs, that was just the 12th time in the last 161 games the Celtics have failed to shoot better than 26% from 3. They've lost all 12. Three in the playoffs, Games 1 and 2 to the Knicks in last year's East Semis, and tonight's Game 2 vs. the Sixers."

That explains the Game 2 loss. Now, from Julian Edlow: "Since going down 0-3 to the Heat in 2023, the Celtics are 7-1 off a playoff loss. The 7 wins are by an average of 20 points. 5 of those wins have come on the road by an average of 19.4 points - shortest margin 13 points. Celtics are 7.5-point favorites on Friday in Philly." I like those stats and I like that breakdown. And I like that we can expect a bounce-back win on the road in Philly for Game 3 on Friday. A win there and (hopefully) another in Game 4 in Philly would set up a series-clinching Game 5 back in Boston.