Second-quarter deficit too much for Celtics to overcome against 76ers

Apr 21, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) passes the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers in the first half of a game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

BOSTON — At the outset of Tuesday’s game, the Celtics appeared to be picking up right where they left off.

Jaylen Brown sent the TD Garden crowd to its feet when he emphatically dunked over Adem Bona. It was the start of a scoring effort that resulted in a double-digit Boston lead, one that appeared similar to its Game 1 advantage that ballooned to a 32-point victory.

Then reality set in.

The 76ers used a 10-0 scoring run to propel themselves back into the game, marking the start of an offensive onslaught that was fueled by taking advantage of their opponent’s mistakes. Their efforts reached their peak in the second quarter, when they scored 37 points to hand the Celtics an 111-97 loss to tie the series at 1-1 before heading to Philadelphia.

“In the second quarter, we gave up 37 points, so doing that in a playoff game is tough,” Tatum said. “It's not a recipe for a win. You've got to give them credit. They played better, obviously, and that was to be expected.”

Effectively making 3-point shots was crucial for the 76ers, who finished 19-of-39 from the distance. What aided their high percentage was taking advantage of the wide separation their foe granted them on 3-pointers. The Celtics defended pick-and-rolls with a drop coverage, which keeps the screener’s defender near the basket to prioritize rim protection rather than contest shots from behind the arc. Boston effectively told Philadelphia to beat it from downtown.

So it did exactly that.

While the 76ers continued to drill most of their 3s, the Celtics couldn’t convert. They were 1-of-8 from deep in the second quarter, marking a small sample size of their horrid 13-of-50 clip. It was just the 12th time in their previous 161 games that they shot less than 26 percent from behind the arc, dropping to 0-12 in those contests, according to Sean Grande.

“It starts with the stuff that we can control,” Joe Mazzulla said. “In the second quarter, we gave up a free throw rebound, gave up two catch-and-shoot 3s to [Sixers guard Quentin] Grimes, who has a chance to, when he makes shots, they're a different team. Gave up some catch-and-shoot shots on stuff there.

“Credit to them, they made shots. So start with that. Move to our pick and roll defense, whether it's our body position, whether it's the timing of our shifts, the level of our shifts, and we adjust from there.”

Rookie VJ Edgecombe scored 16 second-quarter points, finishing with 30 points and 10 rebounds in just his second career playoff game. He posted a 6-of-10 mark from deep, nearly outpacing the Celtics’ 13-of-50 clip.

When Edgecombe cooled off in the second half, particularly in the fourth quarter, Tyrese Maxey ended any comeback effort the Celtics attempted. Maxey scored 12 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter, taunting the Celtics' bench after he was fouled on an acrobatic layup that yielded the 76ers a 16-point lead with under three minutes to play.

The 76ers converted four offensive rebounds into 11 second-chance points in the second quarter. They had 17 second-chance points in the first half before they were limited to only two points over the final 24 minutes.

“I just thought they outcompeted us tonight,” Jaylen Brown said. “I think our intensity level could have been better. Defensively, we could have been better. We battled some screens. We've just got to be better. It's playoffs. They've got ball players over there, and they came to play.”

Brown, who posted 36 points, seven rebounds and four assists, kept the Celtics within striking distance in the third quarter. He scored 13 third-quarter points while his teammates combined for 10 points on 4-of-16 shooting. He didn't receive any help from his teammates in the final 12 minutes either, as his eight fourth-quarter points was more than double any other Celtics' production over the same period. Jayson Tatum, who had seven points in the second half, finished with 19 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists.

“Throughout my career, and obviously just throughout the playoffs, it’s just about emotional stability,” Tatum said. “Don't get too high after a win or too low after a loss. They all count as one, and you've just got to stay level-headed.”

Boston will head to Philadelphia searching for a way to avoid a 2-1 series deficit and regain home-court advantage. Since the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals, the Celtics have won three of their four Game 3s after they lost a Game 2. Can they do it again?

Well, that depends on which Celtics team travels to Philadelphia.