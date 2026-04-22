Bruins sign depth defenseman to extension

Sep 29, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins defenseman Billy Sweezey (58) shoots the puck during the third period against the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney will tell you straight-up that there's no such thing as having too many defensemen in your pipeline.

And a travel day from Buffalo back to Boston saw Sweeney make a move with that in mind, as the club formally signed defenseman Billy Sweezey to an extension through the 2026-27 season. Sweezey's new deal, which is a two-way deal (meaning different paydays in the AHL opposed to the NHL), will pay him $850,000 in the NHL.

Now in his second season with the Bruins organization, the Hanson, Mass. native posted one goal and 17 points in 69 games for AHL Providence this season. That year has featured career-high in assists (16) and points (17), while his plus-21 rating was also a career-high, tripling his previous single-season high (plus-7 in 2024-25).

Overall, the 6-foot-1 Sweezey has posted two goals, 27 points, and a plus-28 in 133 games for the P-Bruins over the last two seasons.

The 30-year-old Sweezey has not made an NHL appearance for Boston since joining the club, but was an emergency recall for the club during a road trip back in January.

Boston's decision to keep Sweezey around for another year comes with the Bruins always looking for and needing more right-side depth. Sweezey is currently one of three right-shooting options in the pipeline signed to NHL contracts, with Max Wanner and Victor Soderstrom also still options for the Bruins. But Wanner is a pending restricted free agent, and there's been rumblings of Soderstrom (a pending Group 6 unrestricted free agent) going back to Europe next season.

Sweezey is also just what you'd consider a strong, tough veteran presence to keep down on the P-Bruins blue line, especially with more of the club's prospects graduating out of their respective junior or college programs and jumping to the pros.