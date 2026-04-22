Bruins goalie Michael DiPietro picks up another AHL honor

It's safe to say that Providence Bruins netminder Michael DiPietro has mastered the art of playing goalie in the American Hockey League.

That's because for the second straight season, DiPietro has captured the Aldege “Baz” Bastien Memorial Award, awarded annually to the AHL's top goaltender. And this time around, DiPietro was even better than he was when he won it the first time.

In net for 45 games wearing the Spoked-P this season, the 26-year-old DiPietro posted a 34-8-1 record, along with three shutouts, for Ryan Mougenel’s squad. DiPietro's 34 wins in the P-Bruins net were a career-high, beating last year’s mark (26). And his .930 save percentage also beat last year’s figure (.927), and same for this year’s 1.91 goals against average (2.05 last year).

With the win, DiPietro became the first AHL goaltender to win the award in consecutive years (Calgary's Dustin Wolf) was the other, and just the fourth goaltender in AHL history to capture the honor twice.

“It was a goal of mine heading into the season, and it feels really good to accomplish that goal," DiPietro said in an interview with Jordan Conn. “I think with [Mike Dunham], he’s been a big resource for myself. Whether that be on the ice, obviously on the ice with the skills that we practice, but off the ice and just keeping a level head. I think in a sport where there’s so many things out of your control, I think just coming here after a good camp up in Boston, setting this goal for myself and just attacking each day and not getting too ahead of myself was a big priority.”

What the future holds for DiPietro, particularly in Boston, remains completely up in the air. While currently roadblocked by Jeremy Swayman and Joonas Korpisalo, DiPietro is under contract for the 2026-27 season at $812,500.

And though DiPietro could in theory unseat Korpisalo with a strong training camp next year, his easiest pathway to an NHL role would have to come with the Bruins offloading Korpisalo's contract via trade. That's because 'burying' Korpisalo in the minors (with a dead cap charge) and replacing him with DiPietro would create minimal savings that ultimately do not change much in the grand scheme of things.

Korpisalo, who does have two more years at $3 million per season left on his deal after this season, is in possession of a 10-team no-trade list. But the Bruins might also not be in the hurry they once were to ditch Korpisalo, as the battling Finn had more pockets of play where he did more than enough to give Swayman a breather.

That said, though, the Bruins' temptation to finally ride with a younger, more affordable backup may be too strong to ignore with the club seeing what guys like Brandon Bussi and Daniel Vladar are doing for their current clubs.