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Barth’s 2026 Felger & Mazz Big Board reactions: Wide receivers

Alex Barth shares his favorite wide receivers for the Patriots picked by the Felger & Mazz Big Board for the 2026 NFL Draft.

Alex Barth
AUBURN, ALABAMA - NOVEMBER 29: Wide receiver Germie Bernard #5 of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks to run the ball past cornerback Jay Crawford #23 of the Auburn Tigers during the first half of play at Jordan-Hare Stadium on November 29, 2025 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

AUBURN, ALABAMA – NOVEMBER 29: Wide receiver Germie Bernard #5 of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks to run the ball past cornerback Jay Crawford #23 of the Auburn Tigers during the first half of play at Jordan-Hare Stadium on November 29, 2025 in Auburn, Alabama.

Michael Chang/Getty Images

The Felger & Mazz Big Board is starting to wind down. On Wednesday, the day before the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, the guys threw for the second-to-last time picking wide receivers.

Wide receiver is in an interesting position for the Patriots heading into the draft. After releasing Stefon Diggs it does seem like they could stand to add at the position, but a potential A.J. Brown trade would alleviate that need. However, that can't happen until June 2, well after the draft.

That aside, the Felger & Mazz Big Board did seemingly find a couple of potential fits for the Patriots. Here's who they got...

KC Concepcion, Texas A&M

COLUMBIA, MISSOURI - NOVEMBER 08: Wide reciever KC Concepcion #7 of the Texas A&amp;M Aggies runs for a touchdown against the Missouri Tigers in the second half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium on November 08, 2025 in Columbia, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)Ed Zurga/Getty Images

There's a lot to like about Concepcion's game. He's an explosive playmaker who can separate both at the line of scrimmage and in the route at all three levels. After the catch, he has the speed and quickness to pull away from defenders. Those skills also translate to being a plus returner.

He is a bit undersized at 5-foot-11, 196 pounds and his 9.6% career drop rate is on the higher side for a first round pick, but he's still projected to go on the first night of the draft. That means he might not make it to the Patriots - but if he does he'd round out the receiver room with Doubs and potentially Brown. The Patriots hosted Concepcion for a top-30 visit.

Germie Bernard, Alabama

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 06: Germie Bernard #5 of the Alabama Crimson Tide catches a pass and runs the ball for a touchdown against the Georgia Bulldogs during the fourth quarter in the 2025 SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 06, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

At 6-foot-1, 206 pounds Bernard does a little bit of everything. Not just as a wide receiver, but everywhere on offense. Alabama even lined him up in the backfield on occasion. He's at his best after the catch, but can separate at the short and intermediate levels. That separation is key, as he's not as strong in contested catch situations. He's projected to go in the second round.

Chase Roberts, BYU

Oct 3, 2025; Provo, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Chase Roberts (2) runs after a catch against West Virginia Mountaineers safety Justin Harrington (8) during the second quarter at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn ImagesRob Gray-Imagn Images

Roberts is a good route runner for his size at 6-foot-3, 209 pounds. However his athleticism limits his ability to capitalize on that - he ran a 4.64 40 at the Combine. At his size, he doesn't win as many 50/50 balls as expected. Roberts will be a 25-year-old rookie. He's projected to go late on Day 3 or be a UDFA.

New England PatriotsNFL DraftPatriots Offseason News
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
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