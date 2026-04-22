Barth’s 2026 Felger & Mazz Big Board reactions: Wide receivers

AUBURN, ALABAMA – NOVEMBER 29: Wide receiver Germie Bernard #5 of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks to run the ball past cornerback Jay Crawford #23 of the Auburn Tigers during the first half of play at Jordan-Hare Stadium on November 29, 2025 in Auburn, Alabama.

The Felger & Mazz Big Board is starting to wind down. On Wednesday, the day before the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, the guys threw for the second-to-last time picking wide receivers.

Wide receiver is in an interesting position for the Patriots heading into the draft. After releasing Stefon Diggs it does seem like they could stand to add at the position, but a potential A.J. Brown trade would alleviate that need. However, that can't happen until June 2, well after the draft.

That aside, the Felger & Mazz Big Board did seemingly find a couple of potential fits for the Patriots. Here's who they got...

KC Concepcion, Texas A&M

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There's a lot to like about Concepcion's game. He's an explosive playmaker who can separate both at the line of scrimmage and in the route at all three levels. After the catch, he has the speed and quickness to pull away from defenders. Those skills also translate to being a plus returner.

He is a bit undersized at 5-foot-11, 196 pounds and his 9.6% career drop rate is on the higher side for a first round pick, but he's still projected to go on the first night of the draft. That means he might not make it to the Patriots - but if he does he'd round out the receiver room with Doubs and potentially Brown. The Patriots hosted Concepcion for a top-30 visit.

Germie Bernard, Alabama

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At 6-foot-1, 206 pounds Bernard does a little bit of everything. Not just as a wide receiver, but everywhere on offense. Alabama even lined him up in the backfield on occasion. He's at his best after the catch, but can separate at the short and intermediate levels. That separation is key, as he's not as strong in contested catch situations. He's projected to go in the second round.

Chase Roberts, BYU

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