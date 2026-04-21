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Sonny Gray goes on the shelf

The veteran right-handed is already banged up after just five starts for Boston, as he’ll go on the shelf with an injury familiar to him.

Matt Dolloff
BOSTON, MA - APRIL 20: As manager Alex Cora #13 of the Boston Red Sox signals the bullpen for a pitcher, starting pitcher Sonny Gray #54 leaves the game with a trainer after being injured during the third inning against the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park on April 20, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)
Winslow Townson/Getty Images

Sonny Gray is already dealing with an injury concern after just five starts for the Boston Red Sox.

The Red Sox announced late Monday that Gray was being placed on the 15-day Injured List with a strained right hamstring. They recalled pitcher Tyler Samaniego from Triple-A Worcester to take Gray's spot.

Gray, 36, posted a 2-1 record with a 4.30 ERA over his first five outings for Boston. He had allowed three earned runs or less in all but one of his appearances to date. Gray had to exit Sunday's start against the Detroit Tigers with his hamstring injury after just 2 2/3 innings.

The veteran right-hander had enjoyed appreciable health over his previous three seasons between the Twins and Cardinals, averaging 177 innings and 30.7 starts per year. He previously dealt with a hamstring injury during 2024 spring training for St. Louis, but returned in April and ended up making 28 starts with a 3.84 ERA that year.

Boston Red SoxSonny Gray
Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
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