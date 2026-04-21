Sonny Gray goes on the shelf
The veteran right-handed is already banged up after just five starts for Boston, as he’ll go on the shelf with an injury familiar to him.
Sonny Gray is already dealing with an injury concern after just five starts for the Boston Red Sox.
The Red Sox announced late Monday that Gray was being placed on the 15-day Injured List with a strained right hamstring. They recalled pitcher Tyler Samaniego from Triple-A Worcester to take Gray's spot.
Gray, 36, posted a 2-1 record with a 4.30 ERA over his first five outings for Boston. He had allowed three earned runs or less in all but one of his appearances to date. Gray had to exit Sunday's start against the Detroit Tigers with his hamstring injury after just 2 2/3 innings.
The veteran right-hander had enjoyed appreciable health over his previous three seasons between the Twins and Cardinals, averaging 177 innings and 30.7 starts per year. He previously dealt with a hamstring injury during 2024 spring training for St. Louis, but returned in April and ended up making 28 starts with a 3.84 ERA that year.