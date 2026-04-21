Rodney Harrison’s role on NBC in doubt as network continues major shakeup

Former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is set to join the "Football Night in America" panel next season. The move is one of several that will result in a new look for the Sunday Night Football pregame show, according to The Athletic. The report notes that former Patriot Rodney Harrison's role with the long-running program is "in question" as well.

A two-time Super Bowl champion with the Patriots, Harrison has been an on-site analyst for "Football Night in America" since 2009. As a player, Harrison joined the Patriots in 2003 and made an instant, massive impact on the franchise, winning two striaght Super Bowls in 2003-04 and earning his second First Team All-Pro recognition of his 15-year career. His name has been in perennial consideration on Pro Football Hall of Fame voting ballots in recent years.

After 19 years as the Steelers head coach, Tomlin is likely to replace the role previously filled by Tony Dungy, who was dismissed after spending 17 years as their studio analyst. Tomlin, who is known for his unique vernacular and distinct catchphrases, is expected to join a panel featuring three-time Super Bowl champion ex-Patriot Devin McCourty, alongside host Maria Taylor and NFL head coach Jason Garrett.