Ranking the Patriots’ biggest roster needs heading into the 2026 NFL Draft

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 12: Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots leads the offensive huddle during the NFL 2025 game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on October 12, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.”

Unlike the last two years when the New England Patriots were overhauling their roster, things are a lot more settled as the 2026 NFL Draft approaches. The team's needs are more spread out, with fewer positions having to be addressed at the top of the depth chart.

That said, this draft can do a lot to help the Patriots maintain the momentum they built last year. It's kind of a 'pipeline' draft, keeping positions stocked with depth and young talent before they become immediate needs in a year or two. There are some that will need to be addressed sooner as well.

As we take a look at what positions fall where, we'll sort them into four categories. "Not a need," "true depth/rotational need," "long-term/pipeline need," and "immediate need." Quick definitions on each one...

Not a need: The Patriots have starters and depth, which shouldn't change in the near future.

True depth/rotational need: The Patriots have good, entrenched starters under team control. However, adding a backup or rotational player would strengthen the position as a whole.

Long-term/pipeline depth need: The Patriots have a player who can start in 2026, but the future of the position is unclear beyond that. Some positions also might need more immediate depth or rotational help.

Immediate need: The Patriots could stand to upgrade at the top of the depth chart, or at least add a significant rotational player.

During his pre-draft press conference, Patriots executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf was asked about drafting for need, versus taking the best player available.

"I think it's easy to look at a piece of paper or a depth chart right now and just kind of see what our needs are right this second, but you also have to factor in who's going to be a free agent next year because this isn't just a one-year filler," he explained. "This is a long-term commitment, especially with the early-round guys that you think are going to be there. So, I like to look at it more along the lines of what don't we need? Because there's a lot less of that when you look at it that way."

In that spirit, let's start by crossing off the positions the Patriots don't need, and building up from there...

Not a need

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Center: After giving that quote about looking at which positions the team doesn't need, Wolf used center as an example. With 2025 third-round pick Jared Wilson moving back to his college position from guard and recently-extended Ben Brown backing him up, the Patriots do seem to be in a good position here.

Fullback: Reggie Gilliam was signed in free agency to start at fullback, and even if the team wants depth it still has Jack Westover and Brock Lampe (spent 2025 on IR) on the roster. All set.

Pass-rushing defensive tackle: The duo of Milton Williams and Christian Barmore is one of the best in football. Behind them, players like Cory Durden, Eric Gregory, and Leonard Taylor III showed some flashes last year. As currently constructed, the Patriots are in good shape with this group.

Kicker: Andy Borregales proved that he belonged as a rookie. It would be surprising to see the Patriots bring in competition for him.

Long snapper: Julian Ashby is coming off of a strong rookie year, and the team has a second long snapper currently on the roster in Niko Lalos. That should be plenty.

True depth/rotational needs

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Quarterback: Both Wolf and Mike Vrabel have talked about wanting to add another arm for camp. If they're planning on adding one, how can we not call it a need? After carrying three quarterbacks last year to take advantage of the emergency third quarterback rule, are the Patriots planning to do that again as well? That's the extend of this need, with Tommy DeVito still set to back up Drake Maye.

Running back: Last year showed how quickly running back depth can evaporate. Right now there's no clear answer for the third back behind Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson. Terrell Jennings, Lan Larison, and Elijah Mitchell will be in the mix for that spot, but at least adding more competition would make sense.

Edge rusher: The one position that appears twice on our list. At the very least, the Patriots should be looking to add more depth behind Harold Landry, Dre'Mont Jones, and Elijah Ponder. Jesse Luketa (367 career defensive snaps) and Bradyn Swinson (27) are the only other edge rushers currently on the roster.

Long-term/pipeline depth needs

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Tight end: Hunter Henry is back but will be 32 years old at the end of the 2026 season and is in a contract year. Julian Hill, a primary blocking tight end, is second on the depth chart right now. Finding a more well-rounded tight end with the upside to eventually replace Henry at the top of the depth chart would be a huge add for the Patriots.

Tackle: Morgan Moses is 35 years old and has no guaranteed money on his contract beyond this year. Getting the next starting right tackle in the pipeline now makes sense for that alone, but the Patriots also don't have a clear backup on either the left or right side. Finding a swing tackle is also important. The question is, can the Patriots find a player that checks both boxes.

Guard: Once again we're talking about a position with a player in a contract year, this time it's right guard Mike Onwenu. Plus, in terms of depth the team does have Ben Brown but not much after him. Given he's doubling as the backup center an extra buffer would be good, especially given Alijah Vera-Tucker's injury history.

Linebacker: The Patriots have moved on from or lost three linebackers this offseason in Jahlani Tavai (released), Marte Mapu (traded), and Jack Gibbens (left in free agency). That leaves Robert Spillane and Christian Elliss as the returners who played notable snaps on defense last year. Adding even a situational player (coverage linebacker?) would help stretch the depth. At the same time Robert Spillane will be 31 at the end of the year with no guaranteed money left on his deal, so getting a higher-upside player in the pipeline behind him would make sense.

Cornerback: Even assuming the Patriots extend Christian Gonzalez, there's still a looming need on the boundary with Carlton Davis in the final year of guaranteed money on his contract. Will they pay both? With little depth on the boundary right now, the Patriots could look to add a cornerback who will be the third boundary cornerback in 2026 then projects into a bigger role down the road. Depth could be improved in the slot as well.

Safety: This outlook is very similar to cornerback. Craig Woodson has one safety spot taken care of, but Kevin Byard is 33 and on a one-year deal. Similarly, there's a lack of clear depth behind them with mostly core special teams players making up the rest of the depth chart. Is there a player in the draft for the Patriots who could give them three-safety flexibility this year and potentially step into a starting role in a year or two?

Punter: Bryce Baringer regressed a bit in 2025. As he enters a contract year, will the Patriots bring in competition for him in camp? That could be a draft pick, or a UDFA.

Immediate needs

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Edge rusher: This ends up twice on our list. While the Patriots should at least be looking to add rotational depth, uncertainty around Landry after his knee injury could leave the Patriots even thinner than things already look. Can the Patriots find a player who could take on a more significant role if Landry's knee isn't right at the start of the season?

Nose tackle: As mentioned above the Patriots have a number of pass-rushing defensive tackles, but losing Khyiris Tonga in free agency is a blow to their run defense up front. This is a strong class for nose tackles though so they should have chances to find a replacement, even if it's on Day 3.

Special teams: Two-fold here. To start, the Patriots lost three of their top five and four of their top 10 core special teamers from last year, in terms of snaps played. So there are jobs to be filled there. Additionally, the Patriots struggled to get anything from their kick return unit after Antonio Gibson got hurt early in the year. Finding a kick returner who can help shorten the field for Drake Maye and the offense would be a strong addition.