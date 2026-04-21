Patriots legend set to announce NFL Draft selection

Feb 06, 2005; Jacksonville, FL, USA; New England Patriots receiver Deion Branch (83) in action against the Philadelphia Eagles during Super Bowl XXXIX at Alltel Stadium. Branch, who finished with 133 yards on 11 catches was named most valuable player. Mandatory Credit: USA TODAY Sports

A Patriots legend is set to take the NFL Draft stage in Pittsburgh this weekend to announce a new addition to New England’s roster.

The NFL announced that former Patriots wide receiver Deion Branch will announce one of the franchises Day 2 picks on Friday.

Branch was a Day 2 selection himself by New England, as the club picked the Louisville receiver with the 65th overall in the second round.

The receiver spent seven seasons in New England, catching 328 balls for 4,297 yards and 24 touchdowns. Branch’s most memorable moment with the Patriots came in Super Bowl 39 where he caught 11 balls for 133 yards, tying the then-Super Bowl record for receptions.