Mike Vrabel gives statement on recent off-field controversy

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel finally made a public statement in regards to the recent off-field controversy that has swirled around him and the team.

Vrabel on Tuesday addressed reporters in Foxborough for the first time since Page Six posted photos of him at an adult-only resort in Arizona with former Athletic reporter Dianna Russini, issuing a statement without fielding questions on it. He acknowledged that the situation has led to tough conversations with both his family and with his players.

The head coach initially gave a strong denial to the New York Post as part of their reporting on the photos of him and Russini. It was since reported that they pair worked with crisis management experts on how to respond, and that Patriots owner Robert Kraft attempted to intervene and "kill" the story before it was published.

Vrabel's full statement is below:

"Let me first begin by saying thank you. Thank you for your patience that you've shown in a personal and private matter for me and obviously everybody involved. I know that's not easy for you and I respect that and I appreciate your efforts in doing so. I understand I could have addressed you guys sooner, but it was important to me to have a conversation with the players, which I did yesterday, very candidly, as we began our offseason program, which everyone is excited to be a part of.

"Stacy had mentioned the players' availability, and it was never my intention to have them speak to you or address you before I did, and so I asked him to come today to talk with you. I also don't want to take away from the draft, to the weekend of the draft. This is an important time for us and our organization, and the excitement and the joy that those players are going to have, that that we bring onto our football team, they're starting an amazing journey, one that should be celebrated as we welcome them onto our team.

"With that being said, I've had some difficult conversations with people that I care about, with my family, the organization, the coaches, the players, those have been positive and productive. We believe in order to be successful on and off the field, you have to make good decisions. That includes me, that starts with me. We never want our actions to negatively affect the team. We never want to be the cause of a distraction. Those are comments and questions that I've answered for the team and with the team, and we'll keep those private and to ourselves. Care deeply about this football team and excited to coach them. I also know that I'm going to attack each day with humility and focus.

"And what I can promise you is that my family, this organization, that the team, the staff, the coaches, everybody, our fans, most importantly, will get the best version of me going forward, and that's what I know, and I'm excited to do that. But I wanted to, one, just address this, and thank you for your patience in dealing with a private and personal matter. Thank you."

Vrabel then fielded questions off-camera, but was asked several follow-up questions relating to the situation with Russini. Here is a transcript of those questions and answers:

Asked if he has 'any thoughts' about Russini's situation/resignation: “I respect and I appreciate every single question, but I’m not going to be able to comment on anything as it relates to that. I appreciate your job and what you guys have got to do, but I have to make my comments and what I answer about our football team.”

Asked if the players had any questions for him about it: “I’ve had conversations and questions. Yeah, I’ve addressed that and talked to them, and I tell them all the time, we have to speak for ourselves. And what they have to say on it is what they’ll have to say. We’ve talked, and again, there’s a lot of excitement in this new building. These guys are off to a really good start. It’s been a really good two days, but that was how we started the offseason program - was a conversation that I had with them."

"Mike you're an emotional guy, was that difficult for you?" “No, not difficult. I have to lead. I have to make sure that I address things and communicate, and I do that with everything that we do. We’ve got a great group of guys, and we’re excited to teach them. We’re excited to help them. We're preparing for a journey, that's what we talked about, and that journey takes a lot of different twists and turns. Positively, as we saw last year, also at times, negatively. There’s going to be bumps along the way. So we talked to them about preparing for the journey."

Asked if there was any fear of this being a distraction: “Well, again, we talk about distractions. We have to be able to handle it, everything that comes our way. So those are things we always talk about, is how we handle those things.”

Asked about the initial statement calling the implication of the photos 'laughable' and if he still feels that way: “I appreciate the question. I’m going to focus on our football team. I think I’ve addressed what I felt like was important. So, we'll be focusing on our football team and the importance of teaching these guys, bringing a new team together, 13 new players.”