LISTEN LIVE

Mike Vrabel sees edge rusher talent ‘at all different levels’ of 2026 NFL Draft

How Mike Vrabel views this year’s edge rusher class, ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft. Edge ruseher projects as a need for the Patriots.

Alex Barth
Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center.

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Ahead of the NFL Draft later this week, edge rusher projects as one of the New England Patriots' biggest roster needs. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday afternoon, head coach Mike Vrabel shared his thoughts on the collective edge rusher class in this year's draft.

"Good, I guess. I think that there's - at all different levels there's guys of all shapes and sizes. Some are a little older, some are a little younger," Vrabel said. "But I think there's guys that I like and that [outside linebackers coach Mike Smith] likes and that our scouts like throughout the draft."'

Patriots decision-makers have discussed this edge class and the need at the position at different points throughout the offseason, going back to the NFL Combine. Last week, Patriots executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf mentioned wanting to add speed at the position to boost the depth.

"We could complement our room with some speed. I think that's evident. Dre’Mont, Harold [Landry III], Elijah [Ponder] and some of the other guys we have, they all have their skill sets. We would like to get faster," Wolf said in his pre-draft press conference. "Dre’Mont’s a guy that can play across the line, run games. I mean, he can sneaky beat you with speed, but that's probably not his bread and butter. So, that's an area that we're looking to try to improve the depth on the roster."

Heading into the draft, Harold Landry and free agent signing Dre'Mont Jones project as the Patriots top two edge rushers, although Landry is working his way back from a knee injury that limited him for much of last season. Elijah Ponder returns as a rotational player, with Bradyn Swinson and free agent signing Jesse Luketa offering depth. The team did lose K'Lavon Chaisson in free agency.

How will the Patriots bolster that group in the 2026 NFL Draft? You can check out our positional preview here.

New England PatriotsNFL DraftPatriots Offseason News
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
Related Stories
SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: Head coach Mike Vrabel of the New England Patriots addresses the media prior to Super Bowl LX at the Santa Clara Marriott on February 04, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
NFLMike Vrabel gives statement on recent off-field controversyMatt Dolloff
Jan 18, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (9) catches the ball for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans in an AFC Divisional Round game at Gillette Stadium.
NFLMike Vrabel addresses Kayshon Boutte’s absence from start of offseason programRyan Garvin
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 12: Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots leads the offensive huddle during the NFL 2025 game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on October 12, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana."" (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)
NFLRanking the Patriots’ biggest roster needs heading into the 2026 NFL DraftAlex Barth
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect