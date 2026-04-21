Mike Vrabel sees edge rusher talent ‘at all different levels’ of 2026 NFL Draft

Ahead of the NFL Draft later this week, edge rusher projects as one of the New England Patriots' biggest roster needs. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday afternoon, head coach Mike Vrabel shared his thoughts on the collective edge rusher class in this year's draft.

"Good, I guess. I think that there's - at all different levels there's guys of all shapes and sizes. Some are a little older, some are a little younger," Vrabel said. "But I think there's guys that I like and that [outside linebackers coach Mike Smith] likes and that our scouts like throughout the draft."'

Patriots decision-makers have discussed this edge class and the need at the position at different points throughout the offseason, going back to the NFL Combine. Last week, Patriots executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf mentioned wanting to add speed at the position to boost the depth.

"We could complement our room with some speed. I think that's evident. Dre’Mont, Harold [Landry III], Elijah [Ponder] and some of the other guys we have, they all have their skill sets. We would like to get faster," Wolf said in his pre-draft press conference. "Dre’Mont’s a guy that can play across the line, run games. I mean, he can sneaky beat you with speed, but that's probably not his bread and butter. So, that's an area that we're looking to try to improve the depth on the roster."

Heading into the draft, Harold Landry and free agent signing Dre'Mont Jones project as the Patriots top two edge rushers, although Landry is working his way back from a knee injury that limited him for much of last season. Elijah Ponder returns as a rotational player, with Bradyn Swinson and free agent signing Jesse Luketa offering depth. The team did lose K'Lavon Chaisson in free agency.