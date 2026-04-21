Mike Vrabel addresses Kayshon Boutte’s absence from start of offseason program

Jan 18, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (9) catches the ball for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans in an AFC Divisional Round game at Gillette Stadium.

Patriots receiver Kayshon Boutte is not in Foxboro for the beginning of the team's offseason program. His social media says he is in Miami during the first day of voluntary OTAs.

Boutte's name has come up a a reported trade candidate for the Patriots. NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported earlier this week that he could be dealt if the Patriots acquire Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown.

Head coach Mike Vrabel addressed the absence of his receiver during his press availability earlier today.

"Don't really try to have a sense of anything, why guys don't come. It's voluntary," Vrabel answered when asked if he 'has a sense' of Boutte not attending being 'contract related' or 'trade related.'

"But I will tell you that, Kayshon has communicated, and which I which I texted him and told him that I respected him for doing so. There's different reasons why guys aren't here or will miss a day or - that's their prerogative. It's voluntary. We have a few days that are mandatory. We just want to make it a product that they feel like is worthwhile being here. That's important."

Dec 1, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (9) high-fives New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel on the sideline during the third quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

Boutte, 23, was a chain mover for the Patriots last season with 27 of his 33 receptions resulting in first downs. His six touchdowns were second on the team and he was a downfield target for Drake Maye throughout the year.

With the A.J. Brown rumors swirling and the addition of Packers receiver Romeo Doubs in free agency, Boutte could end up as the odd man out of the receiver room. On top of that, he is entering the last year of his rookie contract and will become a free agent following the conclusion of the 2026 season.

Vrabel told assembled media that the team does not take attendance during this part of the offseason program, which is optional for players to participate in.