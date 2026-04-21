Celtics playoff update, Mazzulla comments with Brian Robb

A day after Marathon Monday, and the Toucher & Hardy show offers you this Celtics playoff update with some different players.

It wasn't just a holiday yesterday. It's a holiday week for the show. Fred Toucher is on a tropical trip for April break. Hardy is heading down to Florida with his family. And Jon Wallach? Well, Jon Wallach is doing what Jon Wallach does when it's vacation time: driving down to Pennsylvania to visit his in laws. That means for this show this week, you'll get a rotating cast of characters and fill-in hosts. The week kicked off yesterday with Matt McCarthy and Dan Roche live from the Boston Marathon starting line in Hopkinton. If you missed you, get the podcast here.

Tuesday's show brought McCarthy back to the lead chair. He was joined by Paul Perillo of Patriots.com, as well as Kendra Middleton. And the trio were then joined in the 8:00 hour by Brian Robb, who produces for the Sports Hub and covers the Celtics for MassLive. His latest piece on Al Horford is worth reading. In the clip up top, he gets into the Celts-Sixers series. Will Joel Embiid return to Philadelphia? If so, when? And do the Sixers have a shot at an upset in this first-round matchup? Not bloody likely was the consensus among all four participants in the conversation.

You can use Game One as your litmus test. The Celtics took that one 123-91, a blowout by all definitions. Especially in the playoffs. Even in the first round. Jake Seymour recapped the massacre here. Which leads to the question: why even bother? Look, I can't blame a fan for not getting excited about Celtics-Sixers. But I think the series is worth paying attention to. Playoff basketball in the NBA is a different animal than regular-season basketball. Even in the first round. Keep an eye on Jayson Tatum's approach and Joe Mazzulla's tweaks.

Speaking of Mazzulla, the Celtics head coach has been named as a finalist for NBA Coach of the Year. He's up against Detroit’s JB Bickerstaff and San Antonio’s Mitch Johnson for the honor. If you've been following the NBA this season, he's a lock to win. And if you've been listening to the Sports Hub, you've heard Mazzulla's comments regarding the subject. In sum? He couldn't care less. He gets as much into the subject as he's comfortable with here. For what it's worth, I really hope he wins. Just so we'll get some insane sound from his reaction to winning.