Celtics go cold, drop Game 2 to 76ers 111-97

Apr 21, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) drives to the basket against Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) in the first half of a game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

As the Celtics walked off the court fresh off their largest playoff-opening victory in franchise history against what looked like the lowly 76ers, it appeared that they could begin preparations for Round 2.

Tuesday night told a different story.

Philadelphia’s stars in Tyrese Maxey (29) and VJ Edgecombe (30) combined for 59 points as the 76ers dominated Boston’s defense to take Game 2, 111-97 and even the series 1-1.

The 76ers had a complete turnaround offensively after a dreadful Game 1, going 19-for-39 from three, including six triples from Edgecombe.

Meanwhile the Celtics had nothing going after a strong opening stretch, shooting just 26% from deep on 50 attempts. Jaylen Brown shouldered the load offensively, scoring 36 points. It was Boston’s backcourt that let it down as Derrick White and Payton Pritchard combined for just 12 points.

Basketball is more often than not a game of makes and misses. In Game 1, Philadelphia made just four threes in a blowout loss, but Game 2 told a different story, especially in the first half.

As the first quarter opened up, it looked like the Celtics were on their way to another easy night to kickstart their playoff run. The 76ers missed their first six triples and Boston jumped out to a 26-13 lead off the back of a 16-0 run.

The Celtics were led by Jayson Tatum’s seven points in the opening frame, and Sam Hauser also knocked down a pair of triples to jumpstart Boston’s offense. Nikola Vucevic was also productive off the bench, pouring in five points, including a three off an aggressive pass by Brown.

Boston’s early lead didn’t hold through the end of the quarter however, as its offense went quiet and Philadelphia’s finally started to get going. The 76ers closed the quarter on a 12-2 run as Maxey bounced back from a tough Game 1 with 10 points in the first.

The struggles for Boston continued into the second as the 76ers clearly raised their level of physicality and passion — and it showed. The Celtics put together one of their worst defensive quarters of the season when they couldn’t have it.

Philadelphia scored 37 points in the second, knocking down 8-of-11 threes to grab ahold of some much needed momentum.

Edgecombe put together a terrific quarter, scoring 16 points as he played all 12 minutes of the second. The rookie got hot himself from deep, going 4-for-5 beyond the arc. Andre Drummond was also a big part of the second quarter swing, scoring six points, including a big three.

Boston on the other hand went ice cold offensively, knocking down just one three. Brown was the lone Celtic who had some success, getting to the line six times to finish the half with 15 points.

Boston’s third quarter performance was an improvement, but it wasn’t enough to turn the tide.

With Edgecombe in and out of the lineup after a hard fall in the first, the Cs capitalized and cut into Philly’s lead with a pair of Brown threes. But as a team, Boston was still struggling offensively shooting just 33% from the floor in the third.

Edgecombe would later return in the quarter and regain some momentum for the 76ers, sticking his fifth three of the game and scoring seven to give Philly an 84-77 lead going into the fourth. Kelly Oubre was also big in the frame, showing an aggressive side to get to the bucket and score seven.

Once again as the quarter began, Boston’s offense appeared to be waking up as Brown and Tatum connected on a pair of baskets to cut the deficit to just two, 91-89.

But Tuesday was Philly’s night.

With the Boston crowd re-ignited, Maxey erased any doubt, eviscerating Boston’s drop coverage to drill two-straight triples and put the 76ers up eight in the blink of an eye.

After fighting back multiple times since losing grip of an early lead, the Celtics didn’t have a chance to get back into the fight in Game 2 as Oubre stuck his second triple of the night and Drummond tipped in an offensive rebound to go up double digits.

Maxey and Edgecombe racked up some extra baskets against Boston’s bench, with the Philadelphia rookie ending his first career playoff victory with a 30 point double-double.