Bruins even series with Sabres in Game 2 barnburner

The Boston Bruins have made it a series with the Buffalo Sabres, and in loud fashion.

Boston picked up a 4-2 win over Buffalo in Game 2 of their first-round Stanley Cup Playoff series on Tuesday night, evening things up at one win apiece. Viktor Arvidsson scored twice for the Bruins, while Morgan Geekie scored for the second time in as many games. The game also ramped up the physical intensity, as the teams engaged in several post-whistle battles, resulting in a total of 94 penalty minutes between the two.

Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman stopped 32 of 34 Sabres shots (.941) for his first playoff win since 2024. Sabres netminder Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, meanwhile, got chased from the game early in the third period after giving up four goals, one of which may go down as the worst allowed in the 2026 postseason.

The Sabres got off to a promising-enough start, grabbing the first five shots on goal of the game in the first period. Swayman made a save and quickly scooped the rebound for a freeze at the 4:10 mark, then chaos ensued as the Bruins cleared the crease in an effort to protect their goaltender. Some of the Bruins' toughest customers--defenseman Nikita Zadorov, and forwards Tanner Jeannot and Mark Kastelic among them--piled up with the Sabres in a scuffle along the boards.

The scrum ultimately gave the Sabres a power play. Kastelic intercepted a neutral zone pass for a shorthanded breakaway, but Luukkonen stopped his shot. Boston also got a power play of its own, but could not convert. The teams ultimately headed to the first intermission scoreless, with the B's holding a 5-4 edge in shots on goal and 3-2 in high-danger chances at 5-on-5. The Bruins also made a point to bring a physical edge early on, dishing out 13 hits to eight for the Sabres.

David Pastrnak committed an ill-advised tripping penalty late in the first period, giving the Sabres the man advantage to start the second. The Bruins managed to kill it off, despite multiple scoring chances.

Minutes later, the Bruins got the offensive break they needed. It came off the stick of Viktor Arvidsson, who won a footrace to the puck on a rush down the left side and backhanded it past Luukkonen for his first goal of the playoffs. Bruins defenseman Jonathan Aspirot earned the assist by corralling the puck out of a board battle and flipping it high and deep into the Buffalo zone, giving Arvidsson a lane to get by the defense.

Things only got worse for the Sabres from there. Morgan Geekie redeemed himself from his bizarre missed empty net in Game 1 with a blooper reel-quality goal later in the second period, a backhand loft from the neutral zone that hopped over Lukkonen's glove and in to give the Bruins a 2-0 lead.

Bruins center Pavel Zacha finally got on the board later in the period, tipping home a pass from Pastrnak at the bumper spot to make it 3-0. Geekie made a heads-up play to keep the puck alive in the offensive zone just prior to the score. The B's would take that 3-0 advantage into the second intermission in a noticeably quiet KeyBank Center.

Just 16 seconds into the third period, it went from bad to worse for Buffalo. Arvidsson scored his second goal of the game as he rushed again down the left side, faking the pass to open Luukkonen's pads and firing it through to put the B's up 4-0. That's when Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff pulled the plug on his starting goalie in favor of backup Alex Lyon.

A couple minutes later, Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy drew the ire of the Sabres with a low-bridge hit on forward Beck Malenstyn. In classic hockey fashion, this somehow led to a fight between Kastelic and Logan Stanley.

Later in the third, emotions boiled over for the Sabres' biggest offensive force. Tage Thompson got invovled in another big scrum and ended up with a 10-minute misconduct penalty. Bruins defenseman Zadorov dropped the Sabres' Zach Benson after he took one too many whacks at Swayman's pads, sparking a confrontation with Alex Tuch, and fresh chaos ensued.

The Sabres managed to make it interesting in the closing minutes. They finally scored with 6:08 left in regulation, a simple point wrister by defenseman Bowen Byram. They scored again just 1:14 off the stick of Peyton Krebs, suddenly waking up the remaining crowd. But it was too little, too late, as the Bruins packed it in and got just enough saves and zone clears to bleed out the rest of the clock.