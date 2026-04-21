Barth’s 2026 Felger & Mazz Big Board reactions: Tight ends

On Tuesday the Felger & Mazz Big Board threw for a position of need for the New England Patriots - tight ends. They picked three players who do project as realistic fits for the Patriots.

With Hunter Henry entering his age-32 season and a contract year, the future of the position in New England isn't clear. After losing Austin Hooper in free agency the team also has a need for a secondary pass-catching tight end. Free agent signing Julian Hill has primarily been a blocker throughout his three year career.

Could any of the three Felger & Mazz Big Board picks be the one to fill one or both of those roles? Let's go through them...

Max Klare, Ohio State

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Klare had his breakout season for Purdue in 2024, then transferred to Ohio State last year and continued to build momentum towards the NFL. At 6-foot-4, 246 pounds he has ideal size and athleticism for the position. There's technical skill in his game as well, between his ability to separate at the second and third levels and pull away after the catch underneath. He's effective blocking in space but doesn't offer much as an inline blocker right now - but his size and natural strength suggest he has room to grow there with the right coaching. He's a projected second-round pick.

Sam Roush, Stanford

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At 6-foot-6, 267 pounds Roush has the size and play strength of a traditional in-line tight end. That shows up in the run game, where he's a factor as a blocker. Yet he moves very well for his size and was a Combine standout running a 4.70 40 with a 38.5-inch vertical. He's more of an underneath option and run-after-catch threat than a field stretcher, but that style still plays in this Patriots offense. He's projected to go late on Day 2.

TE Tanner Koziol, Houston

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