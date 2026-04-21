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Barth’s 2026 Felger & Mazz Big Board reactions: Tight ends

Alex Barth shares his favorite tight ends for the Patriots picked by the Felger & Mazz Big Board for the 2026 NFL Draft.

Alex Barth
Sep 27, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal tight end Sam Roush (86) runs for a touchdown during the second quarter against the San Jose State Spartans at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

Sep 27, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal tight end Sam Roush (86) runs for a touchdown during the second quarter against the San Jose State Spartans at Stanford Stadium.

Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

On Tuesday the Felger & Mazz Big Board threw for a position of need for the New England Patriots - tight ends. They picked three players who do project as realistic fits for the Patriots.

With Hunter Henry entering his age-32 season and a contract year, the future of the position in New England isn't clear. After losing Austin Hooper in free agency the team also has a need for a secondary pass-catching tight end. Free agent signing Julian Hill has primarily been a blocker throughout his three year career.

Could any of the three Felger & Mazz Big Board picks be the one to fill one or both of those roles? Let's go through them...

Max Klare, Ohio State

COLUMBUS, OHIO - NOVEMBER 15: Tight end Max Klare #86 of the Ohio State Buckeyes seen in action during the game against the UCLA Bruins at Ohio Stadium on November 15, 2025 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Mowry/Getty Images)Jason Mowry/Getty Images

Klare had his breakout season for Purdue in 2024, then transferred to Ohio State last year and continued to build momentum towards the NFL. At 6-foot-4, 246 pounds he has ideal size and athleticism for the position. There's technical skill in his game as well, between his ability to separate at the second and third levels and pull away after the catch underneath. He's effective blocking in space but doesn't offer much as an inline blocker right now - but his size and natural strength suggest he has room to grow there with the right coaching. He's a projected second-round pick.

Sam Roush, Stanford

Sep 27, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal tight end Sam Roush (86) stiff arms San Jose State Spartans linebacker Noah McNeal-Franklin (9) during the first quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn ImagesStan Szeto-Imagn Images

At 6-foot-6, 267 pounds Roush has the size and play strength of a traditional in-line tight end. That shows up in the run game, where he's a factor as a blocker. Yet he moves very well for his size and was a Combine standout running a 4.70 40 with a 38.5-inch vertical. He's more of an underneath option and run-after-catch threat than a field stretcher, but that style still plays in this Patriots offense. He's projected to go late on Day 2.

TE Tanner Koziol, Houston

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Houston Cougars tight end Tanner Koziol (9) catches a touchdown pass against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the second half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn ImagesMark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

A projected Day 3 pick, Koziol is more of a pure receiver than the other two tight ends on this list. At nearly 6-foot-7 he's a jump ball, contested catch, catch radius matchup nightmare who projects as a real red zone threat in the NFL. However his game needs to develop more in the middle of the field - specifically as a route runner and at 247 pounds at his height he doesn't have frame to make much of an impact as a blocker. As a rotational tight end and situational player though, there is a path for him to have success in the NFL.

New England PatriotsNFL DraftPatriots Offseason News
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
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