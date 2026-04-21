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2026 Patriots pick-by-pick NFL Draft big board & Mock Draft game

Make your own New England Patriots mock draft with this pick-by-pick big board for the 2026 NFL Draft.

Alex Barth
ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 26: A video board displays the text "ON THE CLOCK" for the New England Patriots during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&amp;T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, TX – APRIL 26: A video board displays the text “ON THE CLOCK” for the New England Patriots during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

We've got just about 48 hours until teams are on the clock for the 2026 NFL Draft. As the pre-draft process winds down though, it's time to put you - the readers - on the clock before the New England Patriots are.

With two days to go until the draft, it's once again time for the...to be honest I still don't know exactly what this is but it's popular every year so I'm happy to bring it back. Part Patriots big board, part mock draft simulator, all fun.

The point of this exercise is to get familiar with different players on the board at each of the Patriots' 11 assigned draft spots. We'll look at seven potential prospects for each of those picks. Last year, each of the Patriots first three picks were included in the correct round, and kicker Andy Borregales made the big board as well.

In addition to learning the names, this can also be turned into a build-your-own Patriots mock draft. Simply choose one player from each pick to build your draft class. For an added challenge don't look ahead as you put your draft together, but go pick-by-pick so you can't plan for players who may or may not be there later. If you want to share your draft, share your results on social media at @RealAlexBarth and @985TheSportsHub.

Let's start pick the 31st overall pick...

Round 1, Pick 31

Sep 27, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&amp;M Aggies defensive end Cashius Howell (9) defends in coverage against the Auburn Tigers during the second quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn ImagesMaria Lysaker-Imagn Images

RT Max Iheanachor, Arizona State
WR KC Concepcion, Texas A&M
WR Denzel Boston, Washington
EDGE Cashius Howell, Texas A&M
EDGE Malachi Lawrence, UCF
EDGE Zion Young, Missouri
DT Kayden McDonald, Ohio State

Starting off focusing on major positions of need for the Patriots, plus a talented player they brought in for a top-30 visit at a non-premium position. It's unlikely they'll get to choose between all seven of these players, but each could end up being an option depending on how the board falls.

Round 2, Pick 63

Sep 6, 2025; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones defensive lineman Domonique Orange (95) reacts after a play against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the second half at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn ImagesReese Strickland-Imagn Images

EDGE Derrick Moore, Michigan
G Keylan Rutledge, Georgia Tech
G/T Caleb Tiernan, Northwestern
TE Max Klare, Ohio State
DT Domonique Orange, Iowa State
WR Ted Hurst, Georgia State
EDGE Gabe Jacas, Illinois

If the Patriots don't go edge rusher at Pick 31, there will still be players who can contribute right away on the board in the second round. If they do take an edge rusher at the top, which position will they grab next?

Round 3, Pick 95

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Markel Bell (70) gets into position during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn ImagesJerome Miron-Imagn Images

TE Oscar Delp, Georgia
LB/EDGE Jaishawn Barham, Michigan
RB Jonah Coleman, Washington
EDGE Keyron Crawford, Auburn
S Zakee Wheatley, Penn State
WR De'Zhaun Strinbling, Ole Miss
OT Markel Bell, Miami

Plenty of athleticism and raw talent on the board to close out Day 3. Who's the pick?

Round 4, Pick 125

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 29: Jonah Coleman #1 of the Washington Huskies carries the ball against the Oregon Ducks at Husky Stadium on November 29, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)Steph Chambers/Getty Images

OT Jude Bowry, Boston College
TE Michael Trigg, Baylor
DT Tyler Onyedim, Texas A&M
S VJ Payne, Kansas State
RB Jonah Coleman, Washington
WR Ja'Kobi Lane, USC
CB Tacario Davis, Washington

Moving onto Day 3, there are some players with significant size on the board. Will the Patriots take a chance on one of them?

Round 4, Pick 131

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 31: Jack Endries #88 of the Texas Longhorns catches a touchdown in the second quarter of the 2025 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl between the Texas Longhorns and Michigan Wolverines at Camping World Stadium on December 31, 2025 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Dustin Markland/Getty Images)Dustin Markland/Getty Images

OT Travis Burke, Memphis
LB Kaleb Elarms-Orr, TCU
LB Harold Perkins, LSU
DT Dontay Corleone, Cincinanti
RB Kaytron Allen, Penn State
EDGE Caden Curry, Ohio State
TE Jack Endries, Texas

With the second of their fourth-round picks, will the Patriots go offense or defense? This appears to be a strong spot in the draft for both linebackers and tight ends.

Round 5, Pick 171

FORT WORTH, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 29: Jeff Caldwell #9 of the Cincinnati Bearcats catches a touchdown pass as Jevon McIver Jr. #20 of the TCU Horned Frogs defends during the first half at Amon G. Carter Stadium on November 29, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

G Jeremiah Wright, Auburn
WR Jeff Caldwell, Cincinnati
LB Aiden Fisher, Indiana
CB Charles Demmings, Stephen F. Austin
OT J.C. Davis, Illinois
DT Nick Barrett, South Carolina
TE Marlin Klein, Michigan

High ceiling, or high floor? Both are options for the Patriots in the fifth round here.

Round 6, Pick 191

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

RB Adam Randall, Clemson
EDGE George Gumbs, Florida
TE Tanner Koziol, Houston
S Jakobe Thomas, Miami
G Anez Cooper, Miami
RB Kaelon Black, Indiana
P Brett Thorson, Georgia

Starting off the string of sixth-round picks, the first special teamer makes an apperance. Of course, there's also a chance to keep improving in the trenches.

Round 6, Pick 198

MADISON, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 20: Mason Reiger #22 of the Wisconsin Badgers reacts after a sack in the third quarter against the Maryland Terrapins at Camp Randall Stadium on September 20, 2025 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)John Fisher/Getty Images

G Armaj Reed-Adams, Texas A&M
S Jalen Huskey, Maryland
WR Cyrus Allen, Cincinnati
TE Riley Nowakowski, Indiana
EDGE Mason Reiger, Wisconsin
DL Landon Robinson, Navy
OL Logan Taylor, Boston College

One off from the Tom Brady pick. Who do the Patriots help sneak into the top 200?

Round 6, Pick 202

Jan 20, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish offensive lineman Aamil Wagner (59) against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the CFP National Championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn ImagesMark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

QB Cade Klubnik, Clemson
S Robert Spears-Jennings, Oklahoma
S Bishop Fitzgerald, USC
CB Thaddeus Dixon, UNC
LB Red Murdock, Buffalo
OT Aamil Wagner, Notre Dame
RB/WR Eli Heidenreich, Navy

Now outside the top 200, but just four picks later. Focusing a bit on the secondary here.

Round 6, Pick 212

TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 4: CJ Daniels #7 of the Miami Hurricanes makes a reception during the first half of the game against the Florida State Seminoles at Doak S. Campbell Stadium on October 4, 2025 in Tallahassee, Florida. (Photo by Jason Clark/Getty Images)Jason Clark/Getty Images

CB Devon Marshall, NC State
RB Roman Hemby, Indiana
G Caden Barnett, Wyoming
LB Lander Barton, Utah
DT Davis Gusta, Kentucky
WR CJ Daniels, Miami
WR/KR Barion Brown, LSU

Wrapping up the four sixth-round picks. It's unlikely the Patriots make all four as these could be helpful trade chips, but really any players mentioned under each of the four picks is a possibility at all of them.

Round 7, Pick 247

Oct 18, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange punter Jack Stonehouse (41) kicks during the second half against the Pittsburgh Panthers at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images PatriotsRich Barnes-Imagn Images

QB Jalon Daniels, Kansas
QB Haynes King, Georgia Tech
P Jack Stonehouse, Syracuse
CB Karon Prunty, Wake Forest
G Micah Morris, Georgia
OT Enrique Cruz Jr., Kansas
WR Tryen Montgomery, John Carroll

Wrapping up the draft with a couple of quarterback options, a punter, and then some project players including our only Division-III player on the list from Josh McDaniels alma mater.

UDFAs: Offense

STATE COLLEGE, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 6: Kejon Owens #5 of the FIU Panthers runs the ball during the first quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium on September 6, 2025 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images

QB Behren Morton, Texas Tech
RB Kejon Owens, FIU
WR Lewis Bond, Boston College
TE R.J. Maryland, SMU
IOL Delby Lemieux, Dartmouth

For those feeling up for a challenge, pick an offensive UDFA to add to your draft class. We'll do defense next.

UDFAs: Defense

Nov 22, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive back Devonta Smith (0) celebrates a stop against the Syracuse Orange during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn ImagesMichael Caterina-Imagn Images

DT Cole Brevard, Texas
EDGE Patrick Payton, LSU
LB Khalil Jacobs, Missouri
CB Devonta Smith, Notre Dame
S Ahmaad Moses, SMU
P Keegan Andrews, UMass

That's a wrap on our 2026 big board/mock draft!

New England PatriotsNFL DraftPatriots Offseason News
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
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