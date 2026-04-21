2026 Patriots pick-by-pick NFL Draft big board & Mock Draft game
Make your own New England Patriots mock draft with this pick-by-pick big board for the 2026 NFL Draft.
We've got just about 48 hours until teams are on the clock for the 2026 NFL Draft. As the pre-draft process winds down though, it's time to put you - the readers - on the clock before the New England Patriots are.
With two days to go until the draft, it's once again time for the...to be honest I still don't know exactly what this is but it's popular every year so I'm happy to bring it back. Part Patriots big board, part mock draft simulator, all fun.
The point of this exercise is to get familiar with different players on the board at each of the Patriots' 11 assigned draft spots. We'll look at seven potential prospects for each of those picks. Last year, each of the Patriots first three picks were included in the correct round, and kicker Andy Borregales made the big board as well.
In addition to learning the names, this can also be turned into a build-your-own Patriots mock draft. Simply choose one player from each pick to build your draft class. For an added challenge don't look ahead as you put your draft together, but go pick-by-pick so you can't plan for players who may or may not be there later. If you want to share your draft, share your results on social media at @RealAlexBarth and @985TheSportsHub.
Let's start pick the 31st overall pick...
Round 1, Pick 31
RT Max Iheanachor, Arizona State
WR KC Concepcion, Texas A&M
WR Denzel Boston, Washington
EDGE Cashius Howell, Texas A&M
EDGE Malachi Lawrence, UCF
EDGE Zion Young, Missouri
DT Kayden McDonald, Ohio State
Starting off focusing on major positions of need for the Patriots, plus a talented player they brought in for a top-30 visit at a non-premium position. It's unlikely they'll get to choose between all seven of these players, but each could end up being an option depending on how the board falls.
Round 2, Pick 63
EDGE Derrick Moore, Michigan
G Keylan Rutledge, Georgia Tech
G/T Caleb Tiernan, Northwestern
TE Max Klare, Ohio State
DT Domonique Orange, Iowa State
WR Ted Hurst, Georgia State
EDGE Gabe Jacas, Illinois
If the Patriots don't go edge rusher at Pick 31, there will still be players who can contribute right away on the board in the second round. If they do take an edge rusher at the top, which position will they grab next?
Round 3, Pick 95
TE Oscar Delp, Georgia
LB/EDGE Jaishawn Barham, Michigan
RB Jonah Coleman, Washington
EDGE Keyron Crawford, Auburn
S Zakee Wheatley, Penn State
WR De'Zhaun Strinbling, Ole Miss
OT Markel Bell, Miami
Plenty of athleticism and raw talent on the board to close out Day 3. Who's the pick?
Round 4, Pick 125
OT Jude Bowry, Boston College
TE Michael Trigg, Baylor
DT Tyler Onyedim, Texas A&M
S VJ Payne, Kansas State
RB Jonah Coleman, Washington
WR Ja'Kobi Lane, USC
CB Tacario Davis, Washington
Moving onto Day 3, there are some players with significant size on the board. Will the Patriots take a chance on one of them?
Round 4, Pick 131
OT Travis Burke, Memphis
LB Kaleb Elarms-Orr, TCU
LB Harold Perkins, LSU
DT Dontay Corleone, Cincinanti
RB Kaytron Allen, Penn State
EDGE Caden Curry, Ohio State
TE Jack Endries, Texas
With the second of their fourth-round picks, will the Patriots go offense or defense? This appears to be a strong spot in the draft for both linebackers and tight ends.
Round 5, Pick 171
G Jeremiah Wright, Auburn
WR Jeff Caldwell, Cincinnati
LB Aiden Fisher, Indiana
CB Charles Demmings, Stephen F. Austin
OT J.C. Davis, Illinois
DT Nick Barrett, South Carolina
TE Marlin Klein, Michigan
High ceiling, or high floor? Both are options for the Patriots in the fifth round here.
Round 6, Pick 191
RB Adam Randall, Clemson
EDGE George Gumbs, Florida
TE Tanner Koziol, Houston
S Jakobe Thomas, Miami
G Anez Cooper, Miami
RB Kaelon Black, Indiana
P Brett Thorson, Georgia
Starting off the string of sixth-round picks, the first special teamer makes an apperance. Of course, there's also a chance to keep improving in the trenches.
Round 6, Pick 198
G Armaj Reed-Adams, Texas A&M
S Jalen Huskey, Maryland
WR Cyrus Allen, Cincinnati
TE Riley Nowakowski, Indiana
EDGE Mason Reiger, Wisconsin
DL Landon Robinson, Navy
OL Logan Taylor, Boston College
One off from the Tom Brady pick. Who do the Patriots help sneak into the top 200?
Round 6, Pick 202
QB Cade Klubnik, Clemson
S Robert Spears-Jennings, Oklahoma
S Bishop Fitzgerald, USC
CB Thaddeus Dixon, UNC
LB Red Murdock, Buffalo
OT Aamil Wagner, Notre Dame
RB/WR Eli Heidenreich, Navy
Now outside the top 200, but just four picks later. Focusing a bit on the secondary here.
Round 6, Pick 212
CB Devon Marshall, NC State
RB Roman Hemby, Indiana
G Caden Barnett, Wyoming
LB Lander Barton, Utah
DT Davis Gusta, Kentucky
WR CJ Daniels, Miami
WR/KR Barion Brown, LSU
Wrapping up the four sixth-round picks. It's unlikely the Patriots make all four as these could be helpful trade chips, but really any players mentioned under each of the four picks is a possibility at all of them.
Round 7, Pick 247
QB Jalon Daniels, Kansas
QB Haynes King, Georgia Tech
P Jack Stonehouse, Syracuse
CB Karon Prunty, Wake Forest
G Micah Morris, Georgia
OT Enrique Cruz Jr., Kansas
WR Tryen Montgomery, John Carroll
Wrapping up the draft with a couple of quarterback options, a punter, and then some project players including our only Division-III player on the list from Josh McDaniels alma mater.
UDFAs: Offense
QB Behren Morton, Texas Tech
RB Kejon Owens, FIU
WR Lewis Bond, Boston College
TE R.J. Maryland, SMU
IOL Delby Lemieux, Dartmouth
For those feeling up for a challenge, pick an offensive UDFA to add to your draft class. We'll do defense next.
UDFAs: Defense
DT Cole Brevard, Texas
EDGE Patrick Payton, LSU
LB Khalil Jacobs, Missouri
CB Devonta Smith, Notre Dame
S Ahmaad Moses, SMU
P Keegan Andrews, UMass
That's a wrap on our 2026 big board/mock draft!