2026 Patriots pick-by-pick NFL Draft big board & Mock Draft game

ARLINGTON, TX – APRIL 26: A video board displays the text “ON THE CLOCK” for the New England Patriots during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas.

We've got just about 48 hours until teams are on the clock for the 2026 NFL Draft. As the pre-draft process winds down though, it's time to put you - the readers - on the clock before the New England Patriots are.

With two days to go until the draft, it's once again time for the...to be honest I still don't know exactly what this is but it's popular every year so I'm happy to bring it back. Part Patriots big board, part mock draft simulator, all fun.

The point of this exercise is to get familiar with different players on the board at each of the Patriots' 11 assigned draft spots. We'll look at seven potential prospects for each of those picks. Last year, each of the Patriots first three picks were included in the correct round, and kicker Andy Borregales made the big board as well.

In addition to learning the names, this can also be turned into a build-your-own Patriots mock draft. Simply choose one player from each pick to build your draft class. For an added challenge don't look ahead as you put your draft together, but go pick-by-pick so you can't plan for players who may or may not be there later. If you want to share your draft, share your results on social media at @RealAlexBarth and @985TheSportsHub.

Let's start pick the 31st overall pick...

Round 1, Pick 31

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RT Max Iheanachor, Arizona State

WR KC Concepcion, Texas A&M

WR Denzel Boston, Washington

EDGE Cashius Howell, Texas A&M

EDGE Malachi Lawrence, UCF

EDGE Zion Young, Missouri

DT Kayden McDonald, Ohio State

Starting off focusing on major positions of need for the Patriots, plus a talented player they brought in for a top-30 visit at a non-premium position. It's unlikely they'll get to choose between all seven of these players, but each could end up being an option depending on how the board falls.

Round 2, Pick 63

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EDGE Derrick Moore, Michigan

G Keylan Rutledge, Georgia Tech

G/T Caleb Tiernan, Northwestern

TE Max Klare, Ohio State

DT Domonique Orange, Iowa State

WR Ted Hurst, Georgia State

EDGE Gabe Jacas, Illinois

If the Patriots don't go edge rusher at Pick 31, there will still be players who can contribute right away on the board in the second round. If they do take an edge rusher at the top, which position will they grab next?

Round 3, Pick 95

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TE Oscar Delp, Georgia

LB/EDGE Jaishawn Barham, Michigan

RB Jonah Coleman, Washington

EDGE Keyron Crawford, Auburn

S Zakee Wheatley, Penn State

WR De'Zhaun Strinbling, Ole Miss

OT Markel Bell, Miami

Plenty of athleticism and raw talent on the board to close out Day 3. Who's the pick?

Round 4, Pick 125

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OT Jude Bowry, Boston College

TE Michael Trigg, Baylor

DT Tyler Onyedim, Texas A&M

S VJ Payne, Kansas State

RB Jonah Coleman, Washington

WR Ja'Kobi Lane, USC

CB Tacario Davis, Washington

Moving onto Day 3, there are some players with significant size on the board. Will the Patriots take a chance on one of them?

Round 4, Pick 131

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OT Travis Burke, Memphis

LB Kaleb Elarms-Orr, TCU

LB Harold Perkins, LSU

DT Dontay Corleone, Cincinanti

RB Kaytron Allen, Penn State

EDGE Caden Curry, Ohio State

TE Jack Endries, Texas

With the second of their fourth-round picks, will the Patriots go offense or defense? This appears to be a strong spot in the draft for both linebackers and tight ends.

Round 5, Pick 171

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G Jeremiah Wright, Auburn

WR Jeff Caldwell, Cincinnati

LB Aiden Fisher, Indiana

CB Charles Demmings, Stephen F. Austin

OT J.C. Davis, Illinois

DT Nick Barrett, South Carolina

TE Marlin Klein, Michigan

High ceiling, or high floor? Both are options for the Patriots in the fifth round here.

Round 6, Pick 191

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RB Adam Randall, Clemson

EDGE George Gumbs, Florida

TE Tanner Koziol, Houston

S Jakobe Thomas, Miami

G Anez Cooper, Miami

RB Kaelon Black, Indiana

P Brett Thorson, Georgia

Starting off the string of sixth-round picks, the first special teamer makes an apperance. Of course, there's also a chance to keep improving in the trenches.

Round 6, Pick 198

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G Armaj Reed-Adams, Texas A&M

S Jalen Huskey, Maryland

WR Cyrus Allen, Cincinnati

TE Riley Nowakowski, Indiana

EDGE Mason Reiger, Wisconsin

DL Landon Robinson, Navy

OL Logan Taylor, Boston College

One off from the Tom Brady pick. Who do the Patriots help sneak into the top 200?

Round 6, Pick 202

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QB Cade Klubnik, Clemson

S Robert Spears-Jennings, Oklahoma

S Bishop Fitzgerald, USC

CB Thaddeus Dixon, UNC

LB Red Murdock, Buffalo

OT Aamil Wagner, Notre Dame

RB/WR Eli Heidenreich, Navy

Now outside the top 200, but just four picks later. Focusing a bit on the secondary here.

Round 6, Pick 212

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CB Devon Marshall, NC State

RB Roman Hemby, Indiana

G Caden Barnett, Wyoming

LB Lander Barton, Utah

DT Davis Gusta, Kentucky

WR CJ Daniels, Miami

WR/KR Barion Brown, LSU

Wrapping up the four sixth-round picks. It's unlikely the Patriots make all four as these could be helpful trade chips, but really any players mentioned under each of the four picks is a possibility at all of them.

Round 7, Pick 247

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QB Jalon Daniels, Kansas

QB Haynes King, Georgia Tech

P Jack Stonehouse, Syracuse

CB Karon Prunty, Wake Forest

G Micah Morris, Georgia

OT Enrique Cruz Jr., Kansas

WR Tryen Montgomery, John Carroll

Wrapping up the draft with a couple of quarterback options, a punter, and then some project players including our only Division-III player on the list from Josh McDaniels alma mater.

UDFAs: Offense

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QB Behren Morton, Texas Tech

RB Kejon Owens, FIU

WR Lewis Bond, Boston College

TE R.J. Maryland, SMU

IOL Delby Lemieux, Dartmouth

For those feeling up for a challenge, pick an offensive UDFA to add to your draft class. We'll do defense next.

UDFAs: Defense

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DT Cole Brevard, Texas

EDGE Patrick Payton, LSU

LB Khalil Jacobs, Missouri

CB Devonta Smith, Notre Dame

S Ahmaad Moses, SMU

P Keegan Andrews, UMass